You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank setting up a bad-loan buying unit in India

Tue, Mar 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Mumbai

DEUTSCHE Bank AG is setting up a unit in India to buy and reorganise soured debt as it seeks to profit from an unprecedented bad-loan clean up in the nation with one of the world's worst non-performing loan ratios, people familiar with the matter said.

The German bank felt the need to have its own asset reconstruction company (ARC) to buy and reorganise non-performing credit as current Indian rules restrict overseas investors from buying soured loans directly from lenders in the country, the people said, asking not be identified as the information isn't public. Bank of America Corp (BOA) is also considering setting up a similar unit, other people familiar with the matter said.

More than 29 ARCs have been set up in India after Parliament passed a law in 2002 to help banks clear their balance sheets by selling bad loans. In 2016 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government tweaked rules to allow overseas investors to fully own asset reconstruction companies, adding another way to buy bad debt besides through tie-ups with local units.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Speculation that the authorities might eventually allow foreign investors to bid for soured debt without such tie-ups held back some of them from setting up their own ARCs. But that has yet to happen, and a few have moved towards to create their own asset reconstruction units. While Lone Star Funds has already set up its ARC in India, KKR & Co has applied for an ARC permit.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment while a representative for BOA didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment. BOA is yet to make a final decision on setting up an ARC and may choose not to go ahead with the plan, the people said. Overseas investors including Blackstone Group LP and SSG Capital Management Ltd have bought into existing ARCs, while others such as Bank of America and SC Lowy have structured deals through such firms by paying them a fee. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

IBM launches new blockchain network for global payments

SGX eyes multi-asset, multi- purpose, borderless future: CEO

Sceptics question wisdom of merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank

China needs to be upfront about its bad debts

Vodafone finds novel investment to make money off its suppliers

Fidelity National to buy payment processor Worldpay for US$35b

Editor's Choice

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
4 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback
5 CapitaLand CEO gets S$4.2m pay package for 2018

Must Read

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190319_LLHYFLUX19_3727862.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tuaspring default threatens Hyflux restructuring deal

BT_20190319_VINODX19_3727647.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports rebound in Feb, but economists not cheering yet

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening