You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank staffers cleared but bank fined in money laundering case

Sat, Dec 07, 2019 - 1:38 PM

nz_deutsche_071219.jpg
Frankfurt prosecutors have dropped an investigation into two Deutsche Bank employees accused of aiding tax evasion through a former Virgin Islands unit, although they have fined the lender for compliance lapses.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BERLIN] Frankfurt prosecutors have dropped an investigation into two Deutsche Bank employees accused of aiding tax evasion through a former Virgin Islands unit, although they have fined the lender for compliance lapses.

In a two-day raid a year ago, 170 police officers searched Deutsche Bank's headquarters in Frankfurt, hitting its share price just as management was battling with losses and a string of other financial and regulatory scandals.

Sources close to the investigation said as recently as July that prosecutors were set to escalate the investigation, planning raids on wealthy former clients after searching the homes of eight people in May.

Deutsche Bank said on Friday, however, that the Frankfurt prosecutor's office had now closed the case due to a lack of suspicion. It was hit with 15 million euros (S$22.6 million) in fines and forfeits to make amends for the shortcomings in its compliance setup.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"With the closure of these proceedings it is clear that the prosecutors have not found any instances of criminal misconduct on the part of Deutsche Bank employees following the raid of our Frankfurt office in November 2018," Deutsche Bank spokesman Joerg Eigendorf said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

Lender seeks to offload US$800m piece of loan made to retailer JC Penney

"The investigation that has now been closed due to lack of sufficient suspicion had a heavy impact on Deutsche Bank last year," he added. "It is true that the bank had weaknesses in its control environment in the past. We identified these weaknesses and we have addressed them in a disciplined manner."

The proceedings were linked to German client interactions with offshore entities set up by the bank's Virgin Islands subsidiary Regula Ltd. The subsidiary was sold by Deutsche Bank in March 2018.

In a separate statement, the prosecutor's office said the fines were imposed over the failure to promptly report suspected money laundering related to Regula; inadequate high-level oversight and understaffing of the bank's anti-money-laundering team from 2015 until early 2018.

Even though it dropped its investigation into the two Deutsche Bank staffers, the prosecutor's office said it would continue to investigate German customers of Regula that it suspects of tax evasion.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Lender seeks to offload US$800m piece of loan made to retailer JC Penney

Hedge fund White Elm to shut down, posts double digit returns

Deutsche Bank's bonuses and the key questions facing CEO Christian Sewing

HSBC chief risk officer and board member Marc Moses to retire

1MDB scandal: US is discussing Goldman Sachs settlement below US$2b

Prolonged rout looms for India bonds as RBI pulls support

BREAKING

Dec 7, 2019 02:17 PM
Government & Economy

Bloomberg says presidential rivals criticising his fortune could have made their own

[NEW YORK] Michael Bloomberg on Friday brushed back critiques about his wealth and bristled at the suggestion that...

Dec 7, 2019 01:47 PM
Garage

New trade group of startup investors who don't focus on flipping

[NEW YORK] Attracting venture capital (VC) has rarely been easier for well-connected tech guys in hoodies, but it's...

Dec 7, 2019 01:41 PM
Energy & Commodities

Pemex announces discovery of 'giant' crude oil deposit

[MEXICO CITY] Mexican state oil company Pemex said on Friday it has discovered a deposit in southeastern Mexico that...

Dec 7, 2019 01:23 PM
Energy & Commodities

Power producer PG&E reaches US$13.5b agreement with victims of California wildfires

[BENGALURU] Bankrupt California power producer Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) said on Friday it had...

Dec 7, 2019 01:15 PM
Life & Culture

Banana taped to a wall sells for US$120,000 at Miami art fair

[NEW YORK] Sales zipped ahead during the early hours of the VIP opening at this week's Art Basel Miami Beach, the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly