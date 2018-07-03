You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank targets India credit vacuum left by bad loans

Much of its Asian credit exposure is in India, subcontinent accounts for the second-biggest share of regional profits
Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180703_KELDEUT3_3488002.jpg
Deutsche Bank plans to team up with other firms to arrange financing for Indian debtors, and is looking for partners to offer debtor-in-possession funding, equity structuring and debt financing.
PHOTO: AFP

Singapore

DEUTSCHE Bank AG, which is in the throes of a global restructuring involving thousands of job cuts, is zeroing in on an Asian market where an unprecedented bad-loan clean-up offers the potential for a credit bonanza.

In India, where bankruptcy law changes have injected urgency into efforts to restructure US$210 billion of stressed assets, Deutsche Bank sees an opportunity to generate outsized returns by refinancing and trading debt, according to Amit Khattar, Asia-Pacific co-head of global credit trading.

Mr Khattar is considering adding to his team. "For India, this is where we think the greatest alpha lies for our credit and financing businesses in the region," Singapore-based Mr Khattar said. "We want to get involved in most of the major deals out there. The bank has no constraint in terms of scaling up in this area if there's an opportunity to grow the business."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Speculators are flocking to India, lured by what the nation's richest banker has called a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to sift through the wreckage of its bad-loan debacle. Deutsche Bank is already a force there: much of its Asian credit exposure is in India, and the nation accounts for the second-biggest share of regional profits.

The bank plans to team up with other firms to arrange financing for Indian debtors, Mr Khattar said. It is looking for partners to offer debtor-in-possession funding - which can keep a business operating during bankruptcy proceedings - as well as for structuring equity and debt financing for companies before they slip into difficulty.

Mr Khattar manages more than 100 people in his Asia-Pacific team, which provides working capital to companies and trades debt on secondary markets. Headcount has been stable in the past four years, and any addition is not expected to be massive, he added.

He shares the team responsibility with Tokyo-based Beaux Pontak, and both of them report to global head of credit trading Chetankumar Shah in Singapore, the bank said.

Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank is cutting at least 7,000 jobs as new chief executive officer Christian Sewing seeks to end three straight years of losses. The firm dismissed four traders in the US who focused on debt markets, and Chris Lahoud, the head of the distressed team, is leaving, people with knowledge of the matter said last week. In Asia, it is trimming some equity sales and derivatives coverage, Bloomberg reported last month.

Deutsche Bank had 15.2 billion euros (S$24.2 billion) of credit risk exposure in India as at December, making up about 16 per cent of its total across Asia-Pacific markets, according to its 2017 annual report. That included lending commitments and traded bonds and debt. By comparison, Japan accounted for 17.3 billion euros while China and Hong Kong made up 16.5 billion euros.

This year alone, Indian lenders are racing to rehabilitate more than four trillion rupees (S$79.6 billion) of troubled loans, as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in 2016 and banking rules force defaulters to pay up or restructure. From Canadian pension funds to Asian investment banks, more capital has flowed into lending, rescue financing and trading of distressed securities.

Recent debt restructuring cases in India have involved some of the nation's biggest companies, including Reliance Communications Ltd, Essar Steel Ltd and Bhushan Steel Ltd. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

US dollar nears one-year high as tensions grow

Deutsche Bank targets India credit vacuum left by bad loans

Ex-Malaysia DPM Zahid arrives for questioning by anti-corruption commission

One of hottest hedge funds in South Korea returns 14% as stocks slide

US dollar share of global currency reserves fall further: IMF

US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms

Editor's Choice

BT_20180703_YOENBLOC3_3488257.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale

Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

Most Read

1 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
2 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
3 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
4 Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates
5 DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180703_ANGCFA2_3488124.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Disclosure, conversion safeguards for dual class shares fall short: CFA

Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

Jul 3, 2018
Government & Economy

South Korean leader Moon on state visit to Singapore from July 11-13

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening