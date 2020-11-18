You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Deutsche Boerse to buy Institutional Shareholder Services

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 9:42 PM

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Boerse agreed to buy a majority stake in Institutional Shareholder Services, a transaction that aims to seize on the growing appetite for sustainable investing.

The deal for an 80 per cent holding values the corporate governance provider at US$2.3 billion and will see the German exchange operator pair ISS's services with its index business, according to a statement Tuesday. In total, revenue synergies are expected to result in an additional 15 million euros (S$23.8 million) of earnings by 2023.

Deutsche Boerse shares climbed 3.6 per cent to 138.40 euros at 12.25 pm in London on Wednesday.

The acquisition will boost Deutsche Boerse's product offering servicing the growing popularity of climate-focused investing. It's the biggest purchase under chief executive officer Theodor Weimer's almost three-year tenure and the latest in a string of deals that is reshaping the industry. It underscores how exchange groups are adding data businesses and penetrating asset managers in the quest for growth.

"This transaction is really transformational," Stephan Leithner, a member of Deutsche Boerse's executive board, said in an interview. "It puts us at the top of the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) story and opens up every major institutional investor."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

ISS provides customers with recommendations on how to vote on shareholder proposals, as well as ESG research, fund services and data and analytics. It was founded in 1985 and has more than 4,000 clients and nearly 2,000 employees across 30 U.S. and international locations.

The acquisition highlights how Deutsche Boerse is adding institutional investors as clients, who are demanding direct access to a range of services, Mr Leithner said. Deutsche Boerse added 400 buyside clients when it bought Axioma, last year and ISS gives it a further 2,000. Traditionally, stock exchanges service banks and brokers.

Deutsche Boerse will use ISS's ESG data for its Stoxx index business and analytics arm Axioma to help investors better measure the risk of green investments. The data also complements the German exchange's ESG derivatives offering and carbon certificate trading business. Companies spend about US$1 billion per year on ESG data, Mr Leithner said.

Analysts at Citigroup said in a note that the acquisition is another example of Deutsche Boerse diversifying into less cyclical income streams, which potentially offers higher growth rates based on long-term trends in ESG & passive investing.

CEO Gary Retelny will continue to lead ISS, the statement said. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Lloyds resumes plan to axe 56 branches

RSA agrees to £7.2b takeover by overseas rivals

Bitcoin breaks US$18,000 as rally powers on, all-time high in sight

HSBC lets Hong Kong staff work up to four days a week from home

Thai central bank keeps key rate at record low but says economic recovery fragile

Aviva Singlife to issue S$550m subordinated notes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 18, 2020 09:25 PM
Transport

Boeing Max cleared to fly as FAA lifts long grounding

[NEW YORK] Boeing's 737 MAX can safely return to the skies with an extensive package of fixes, US regulators ruled,...

Nov 18, 2020 08:17 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia declares emergency in eastern region to stop polls amid pandemic

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's king on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in a parliamentary constituency in the...

Nov 18, 2020 08:13 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit non-executive director resigns for board renewal; new director appointed

SPH Reit non-executive director David Chia Chay Poh, 65, has resigned to pave the way for the "renewal of board...

Nov 18, 2020 08:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Delfi Q3 topline falls 16.4%, but sees uptick from Q2

CHOCOLATE confectionery company Delfi posted revenue of US$93.8 million (S$125.8 million), down 16.4 per cent from...

Nov 18, 2020 08:00 PM
Transport

Norwegian Air's top owner cuts stake amid debt crisis

[OSLO] Leasing firm AerCap Holdings has cut its ownership stake in crisis-hit carrier Norwegian Air to 9 per cent,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Bukit Pasoh shophouse for sale with S$10.5m guide price

JPMorgan indices exclude new debt from sanctioned Chinese firms

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for