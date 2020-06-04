Digibank aspirants to show MAS updated proposals

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE 21 digital bank applicants in Singapore will be scrubbing through numbers and updating them to show the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) from this month how their businesses and finances have been impacted by the global pandemic.
While companies in other global...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes