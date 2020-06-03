You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Digital bank applicants to update MAS on Covid-19's business impact from June

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 11:45 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

nz_mas_030661.jpg
The 21 digital bank applicants in Singapore will update the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) from this month on how their business and finances have been impacted by the global pandemic, The Business Times (BT) understands.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

THE 21 digital bank applicants in Singapore will update the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) from this month on how their business and finances have been impacted by the global pandemic, The Business Times (BT) understands. 

With the Covid-19 outbreak drastically impacting...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 3, 2020 11:48 AM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares hit 3-1/2-month high on rebound hopes, stimulus package

[SEOUL] South Korean shares on Wednesday surged to their highest since February as hopes of an economic rebound...

Jun 3, 2020 11:34 AM
Technology

Malaysia awards 5G spectrum to key domestic telecoms firms

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia has awarded 5G telecommunications spectrum to major domestic telecoms players as well as a...

Jun 3, 2020 11:30 AM
Government & Economy

City centres to see 'radical' redesign amid coronavirus

[BANGKOK] Grammy award-winner Petula Clark famously sang that the "lights are much brighter" downtown, but the...

Jun 3, 2020 11:30 AM
Government & Economy

G-7 finance leaders to hold virus teleconference on Wednesday: Japan's Jiji

[TOKYO] Finance leaders of the Group of Seven nations will hold a teleconference on Wednesday to discuss measures to...

Jun 3, 2020 11:24 AM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ edges closer to compromise to extend deepest ever cuts

[MOSCOW] Opec and its allies edged closer to a consensus on extending production cuts to prop up the oil market,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.