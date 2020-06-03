Digital bank applicants to update MAS on Covid-19's business impact from June

Get our introductory offer at only
THE 21 digital bank applicants in Singapore will update the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) from this month on how their business and finances have been impacted by the global pandemic, The Business Times (BT) understands.
With the Covid-19 outbreak drastically impacting...
