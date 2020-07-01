You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Don't sacrifice Hong Kong for a banker's bonus, UK tells HSBC

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 9:00 PM

ym-raab-010720.jpg
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reprimanded HSBC and other banks on Wednesday for supporting China's new security law, saying the rights of Hong Kong should not be sacrificed for bankers' bonuses.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reprimanded HSBC and other banks on Wednesday for supporting China's new security law, saying the rights of Hong Kong should not be sacrificed for bankers' bonuses.

Senior British and US politicians criticised HSBC and Standard Chartered last month after the banks backed China's national security law for the territory.

"On HSBC and banks, I've been very clear in relation with HSBC and ... all of the banks: the rights and the freedoms and our responsibilities in this country to the people of Hong Kong should not be sacrificed on the altar of bankers' bonuses," Mr Raab told parliament. 

REUTERS

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Wirecard raided by prosecutors over missing 1.9b euros

Indonesia watchdog cautions on excess bank withdrawals, to investigate social media

ECB lowers bar for bank mergers in hope of spurring consolidation

Pandemic must not stop move to scrap Libor, say regulators

Wirecard debt hedges set to pay out US$212m to funds

HSBC boosts regional equities teams with senior hires from Deutsche Bank

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 09:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Cortina Holdings delivers 19% increase in H2 earnings on bigger sales margin

LISTED luxury watch retailer Cortina Holdings has delivered better earnings for the second half-year to March,...

Jul 1, 2020 08:51 PM
Government & Economy

Nearly 200 arrested in first protest under new Hong Kong security law

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong police fired water cannon and tear gas and arrested nearly 200 people on Wednesday as...

Jul 1, 2020 08:43 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia to file WTO legal action against EU over palm oil

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia, the world's second largest palm oil producer, on Wednesday said it will take legal action...

Jul 1, 2020 08:42 PM
Garage

HR tech startup Qualee raises US$1m in seed funding

QUALEE Technology, a HR tech provider based in Singapore, has raised US$1 million in seed funding from Tandem...

Jul 1, 2020 06:54 PM
Companies & Markets

A-Reit to add Sydney logistics property to its portfolio

THE manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (A-Reit) on Wednesday announced an agreement to buy a new...

UPDATED 46 min ago
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.