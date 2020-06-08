You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks to market dollar sukuk: document

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 2:00 PM

ym-dib-080620.jpg
Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) hired a group of 10 banks to arrange a global investor call on Monday for a potential issuance of five-year or long five-year US dollar-denominated sukuk, a document showed on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DUBAI] Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) hired a group of 10 banks to arrange a global investor call on Monday for a potential issuance of five-year or long five-year US dollar-denominated sukuk, a document showed on Monday.

DIB hired Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, ICBC, The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, KFH Capital, Sharjah Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered. A benchmark issuance will follow, subject to market conditions, the document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

HSBC Asia-Pacific chief risk officer to step down

Citi's rare 'sell' call on Singapore banks returns to 'buy' herd

Japan bank lending surges at record pace in May as pandemic-hit firms hoard cash

Singapore did not take in 'large flows' of Hong Kong deposits: MAS

Rouble's surge gives green light for Russia to slash rates

HSBC's political tightrope act opens up internal fault lines

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 02:33 PM
Companies & Markets

ETF, securities turnover climb in May amid optimism over economic stimulus: SGX

OPTIMISM over economic stimulus, as more countries emerge from Covid-19 lockdowns, partly drove increases in market...

Jun 8, 2020 02:22 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's service sector sentiment rises 7.6 points in May

[TOKYO] Japan's service sector sentiment index rose in May, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, although the...

Jun 8, 2020 02:14 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC Asia-Pacific chief risk officer to step down

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings chief risk officer for Asia-Pacific Ed Jenkins will step down from his role at the Asia-...

Jun 8, 2020 02:06 PM
Consumer

Alibaba-backed newspaper says Q1 revenue dropped 50%

[HONG KONG] South China Morning Post, the Hong Kong newspaper backed by Alibaba, saw its revenue plunge by...

Jun 8, 2020 01:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

Sugar shipping rush in Brazil amid Covid surge causes huge vessel logjam

[NEW YORK] More than 70 ships are lined up at Brazil's port of Santos to load sugar for export in a queue that may...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.