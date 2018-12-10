You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Early Uber investment makes millions for Lance Armstrong

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New York

LANCE Armstrong's prospects looked bleak when he admitted to Oprah Winfrey in 2013 that he cheated to win his Tour de France titles, putting the brakes on a career that made him more than US$200 million and deepening his legal troubles.

An investment in a venture capital fund that bought into Uber Technologies Inc has proved to be a lifeline for the disgraced cyclist. The 47-year-old told CNBC on Thursday that the investment had been "too good to be true," and "saved our family".

The interview sparked reports that Mr Armstrong could be sitting on a 10-figure stake in the startup. The reality is more peloton than breakaway. His US$100,000 investment has made him about US$20 million, according to Bloomberg's calculations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In 2009, Mr Armstrong invested US$100,000 in Chris Sacca's newly started Lowercase Capital, CNBC reported. One of the firm's bets was on the ride-hailing startup that was then valued at US$3.7 million. Uber's value has soared. It filed paperwork confidentially this week for what could be one of the five biggest initial public offerings ever.

Bankers have told the San Francisco-based company that it could be worth US$120 billion on the public markets, people familiar with the matter have previously said.

The Lowercase fund has returned between 250 times and 300 times, according to a person familiar with its performance. That means Mr Armstrong's investment would be worth as much as US$30 million at the top of that range. After deducting for fees, he's probably cleared about US$20 million. "I invested in Chris Sacca," Mr Armstrong said. "I didn't even know he did Uber."

An Armstrong representative didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. An Uber spokesman declined to comment. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

No support from Merkel's party for Germany taking stake in Deutsche Bank

Danske Bank elects new chairman to steer it through crisis

UBS executive says investors hyperventilating over normal swings

US consumer credit rose most in 11 months in October

British tycoon buys controlling stake in fintech Singapore Life

Kuroda defends Japan central bank's ETF purchases

Editor's Choice

Dec 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble disputes regulators' allegations of improper accounting

Dec 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Best World COO lauds new China strategy as share price surges

BT_20181208_PG1COVER_3637908.jpg
Dec 8, 2018
Brunch

Restricted Regime

Most Read

1 KONE opens new regional headquarters in Singapore
2 Diesel-loaded tankers stranded in Asia as buyers retreat; rates jump
3 Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Kuala Lumpur over weekend rallies
4 Noble may seek court-appointed administration in Britain after Singapore authorities block relisting, board reiterates
5 Huawei case reveals the real US trade war with China

Must Read

Dec 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble disputes regulators' allegations of improper accounting

BT_20181208_NOBLE_3638539.jpg
Dec 8, 2018
Energy & Commodities

'I was vindicated a long time ago,' says Iceberg's Arnaud on Noble probe

Dec 8, 2018
Garage

British tycoon buys controlling stake in fintech Singapore Life

BT_20181208_SCAUTO_3638432.jpg
Dec 8, 2018
Transport

Homegrown SC Auto launches first made-in-Singapore bus to meet demand for coaches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening