You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Eastspring hires ex-TPG Capital exec as new CFO

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 1:41 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

EASTSPRING Investments, the Asian investment management arm of Prudential plc, on Wednesday announced two senior appointments.

Francis Woo has joined as chief financial officer (CFO), while Joyce Chan was named head of intermediaries and, subject to regulatory approval, general manager of the Hong Kong office.

Based in Singapore, Mr Woo will work closely with the regional teams and also become a member of the management committee. He reports to Eastspring chief executive officer (CEO) Wai-Kwong Seck, and is responsible for the financial management of the business.

Before Eastspring, Mr Woo was CFO Asia for TPG Capital, overseeing the US private equity firm's profitability and the performance of its investments in Asia. Prior to joining TPG in 2012, he worked in investment banking with Credit Suisse Group, UBS Investment Bank and Credit Suisse First Boston.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, Ms Chan's appointment as general manager in Hong Kong, if approved, will allow Ooi Boon Peng to relinquish his position as Hong Kong CEO and focus on his role as Singapore CEO and head of investment strategies. She will oversee general administration and regulatory matters and report to Eastspring's head of distribution, Xavier Meyer.

SEE ALSO

Tokio Marine Life hires new chief marketing officer, chief actuary

In addition, as head of intermediaries in Hong Kong, Ms Chan will be responsible for driving the sales and distribution of Eastspring's products through key wholesale and intermediary distribution channels. In this role, she reports to head of intermediary sales Glen Lee, who is based in Singapore.

Ms Chan joins Eastspring from PineBridge Investments Asia, where she spent a decade mainly in business development roles. She has also worked with Allianz Global Investors, UBS Asset Management and HSBC Global Asset Management.

Banking & Finance

WeWork's Adam Neumann in talks to boost investment in mortgage-servicing startup

Australian, New Zealand dollars skid after attack on US forces in Iraq

Shareholders pile pressure on Barclays to cut fossil fuel financing

Central banks might struggle to fight deep downturn: Carney

China digibank players are old hands in search of fresh pastures

Singapore's digibank push draws 21 bids

BREAKING

Jan 8, 2020 01:25 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon down 0.63% on day

SINGAPORE stocks pared some of their heavy morning losses as trading resumed on Wednesday afternoon, but the Straits...

Jan 8, 2020 01:18 PM
Real Estate

JLL hires ex-CBRE veteran as head of valuation and advisory services for S-E Asia

JLL has hired a former CBRE executive director as head of valuation and advisory services for South-east Asia. James...

Jan 8, 2020 01:09 PM
Transport

All 170 aboard crashed Ukrainian jet dead: Iran

[Tehran] All 170 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed on Wednesday after taking off from Tehran...

Jan 8, 2020 12:52 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan economy an electoral weak spot for Tsai despite strong record

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen looks set to secure a second term in elections this weekend, but her...

Jan 8, 2020 12:48 PM
Real Estate

11 retail shops in Sim Lim Square up for sale at S$22m

A PORTFOLIO of 11 retail shops in Sim Lim Square is up for sale via expression of interest for S$22 million, sole...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly