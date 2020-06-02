You are here

ECB expected to pump up eurozone support as pandemic persists

Analysts see central bank announcing hundreds of billions of euros in new bond-buying
Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200602_NVECB2_4133297.jpg
ECB president Christine Lagarde (above) last week predicted that the eurozone economy would contract by between 8 and 12 per cent in 2020, before a hoped-for strong rebound next year.
PHOTO: AFP

Frankfurt am Main

THE European Central Bank (ECB) could announce on Thursday hundreds of billions of euros in new bond-buying to keep fighting the pandemic crisis, analysts predict, as European Union (EU) governments prepare to wrangle for months over a joint response.

While some...

