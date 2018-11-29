You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

ECB policymakers leaning towards open reinvestment horizon

Thu, Nov 29, 2018 - 12:10 AM

doc72yrf3xo34x1lb9f6k8d_doc6zc64qm02asc79rq7ep.jpg
European Central Bank policymakers are leaning towards making only nuanced changes to how the bank reinvests cash from maturing bonds, including keeping the purchases open-ended, four sources with direct knowledge of the discussion told Reuters.
REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] European Central Bank policymakers are leaning towards making only nuanced changes to how the bank reinvests cash from maturing bonds, including keeping the purchases open-ended, four sources with direct knowledge of the discussion told Reuters.

With its unprecedented 2.6 trillion euro(S$4.04 trillion) bond purchase scheme due to end next month, reinvestments are set to become an important policy tool, and investors are eagerly awaiting the bank's long-flagged tweak of this instrument.

Policymakers are considering two or three options with regard to the duration of the reinvestments, but are leaning towards only a nuanced change to maintain flexibility and avoid commitment.

Some are advocating the inclusion of a time reference, as in the case of the interest rate guidance, but others are arguing for conditionality on economic and inflation developments, without reference to a certain period.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The sources added that no decision has been made and the discussion is ongoing.

The ECB's current guidance says that reinvestments will continue for an extended period of time but chief economist Peter Praet this week said markets were right to expect a more precise definition at the Dec 13 meeting.

However, the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were comfortable with market expectations that the purchases would continue for two to three years, and that the aim of the upcoming decision was not to disturb these expectations.

They added that the ECB's shift to a new shareholder structure, called the capital key, will also be tailored to make as little market impact as possible and could be done over the course of several years.

The sources said that policymakers were also considering three options with regard to how the capital key is applied to the 2.6 trillion euros worth of bonds already held by the ECB after the bank's scheduled adjustment at the turn of the year.

Some want to maintain this stock as it is, taking a snapshot on Dec 31, even though there has already been a slight deviation from the capital key. Others are advocating applying the current shareholder structure rigorously and adjusting this stock over time.

More conservative countries want the new capital key applied retroactively to existing holdings, and adjusting the stock of bonds over a set period, probably several years. But the sources said this was not seen now as the preferred option.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Hong Kong online lending startup Oriente raises US$105m in initial funding round

Deutsche Bank mulling shake-up amid regulatory frustrations: source

Hong Kong finance sector M&A deals fall prey to China crackdown

Trump says he’s ‘not even a little bit happy’ with Federal Reserve’s Powell

DBS to expand in Middle East, will double number of private bankers

Slowing capex in US indicates that growth driver is faltering

Editor's Choice

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

BT_20181128_MRHIP28_3629101.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P rides hype of possible share deal

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
4 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
5 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended

Must Read

compact.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore needs new social compact to help 'the slow keep pace with the fast': Chan Chun Sing

compact.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc72yngk3mvgkehacags5_doc71vlnio24qatxakg2mx.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Transport

Go-Jek said to enter Singapore this week in challenge to Grab

Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's top jobs in demand for 2019 to be analytics, data-driven: Robert Walters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening