You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

ECB policymakers to tailor new loans to reduce demand - sources

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 12:16 AM

doc74g6ks155z814sroyk0u_doc74d4ahjpxqcz9o7fdgu.jpg
European Central Bank policymakers are keen to reduce banks' reliance on central bank cash and will tailor a fresh loan facility to curb appetite, four sources familiar with the discussion have told Reuters.
REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] European Central Bank policymakers are keen to reduce banks' reliance on central bank cash and will tailor a fresh loan facility to curb appetite, four sources familiar with the discussion have told Reuters.

With growth slowing and business confidence fading, the ECB unveiled fresh stimulus measures last week to prop up a still fragile economy, promising to delay a rate hike and to give lenders access to more multi-year loans from the central bank.

But the sources, who asked not to be named, said the economy was still far stronger than a few years ago, so any support should be less generous, reflecting healthier fundamentals.

One of the key questions still on the table is just how cheap the ECB cash should be and whether the ECB should restrict access to its multi-year credit, commonly known at targeted longer-term refinancing operations or TLTROs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

An ECB committee working on the design of the TLTRO proposed setting the rate at a premium of 25 basis points above the ECB's main refinancing rate, now at zero. Then, as now, that rate could be reduced progressively to encourage banks to meet, or then exceed, their lending quotas.

But doves from the bloc's periphery considered such a rate too high, not giving enough support to lenders, and asked staff to prepare a proposal with more favourable terms, the sources said. They noted that even at a zero per cent rate, it would be 40 basis points more expensive than the previous TLTRO.

An ECB spokesman declined to comment.

The sources added that, for now, the level of the main refinancing rate is considered the lowest achievable rate on the TLTROs. But they said the discussion remains open and, if the economy performed worse than expected, they could opt for an even lower, possibly negative, figure.

The need to assess the growth outlook also provided an argument for the Governing Council to take more time to decide the terms of the loan, suggesting that the June 6 meeting is the likeliest opportunity for the ECB to publish the final terms, the sources said.

A key argument for providing the loans is to roll over a previous TLTRO facility and avoid a sudden reduction in the ECB's balance sheet. But policymakers are also keen to reduce banks' reliance on ECB cash, fearing that they could become addicted to central bank funding, the sources said.

Options under discussion include more stringent collateral rules on the new loans, and more ambitious targets for lending volumes for those obtaining the knock-down rate.

While demand for the loans will depend on actual conditions, ECB calculations suggested the take up of the new facility could be below 500 billion euros (S$763.6 billion), against the more than 700 billion in the previous round, with many northern European banks not rolling over previous facilities as they can borrow on the market on better terms.

The sources added that the question of tiering the ECB's deposit rate to shield banks from negative rates had not been discussed.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Amazon, Google Forays into banking seen as threat by RBC's CEO

Sweden wants a bank tax that ‘really hits’ the right targets

Britain's Aldermore says costs of managing risk rise on Brexit concerns

Pound extends rally as May secures Brexit deal revision

Australian regulator rebukes banks for delays in fixing faulty systems

HSBC chases Asia's wealthiest with new ultra-high-net-worth team

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NRMAX12_3721101.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

SilkAir continues to operate 737 Max 8, monitoring developments

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans

Must Read

BP_SilkAir_120319_61.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

Singapore suspends Boeing 737 Max flights after Ethiopian Airlines crash

doc74g21lkuhah1j6ofpjtz_doc6wytcmwxyg41ergi9h8n.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 12, 2019
Real Estate

Lippo Karawaci secures US$1b in funding; names new CEO and CFO in transformation plan

BP_SGretail_120319_81.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales rise 7.6% in January

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening