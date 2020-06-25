You are here

ECB to provide euro loans to non euro zone central banks

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 4:29 PM

The European Central Bank will offer euro loans against collateral to central bank outside the euro area to backstop funding markets amid the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank will offer euro loans against collateral to central bank outside the euro area to backstop funding markets amid the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Thursday.

Under the Eurosystem repo facility for central banks, the ECB will provide euro liquidity to a broad set of central banks outside the euro area against adequate, euro-denominated marketable collateral, the bank said in a statement.

The new facility, which complements bilateral swap and repo lines, will be available until the end of June 2021.

REUTERS

