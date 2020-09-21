You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

ECB wants to cut reporting burden for banks

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 7:59 PM

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank wants to simplify reporting requirements for banks, it said on Monday, responding to the industry's long standing criticism that supervision is unnecessarily cumbersome and expensive.

The European Union's banking industry spends around 4 billion euros (S$6.4 billion) a year on reporting and lenders often complain that duplication, unnecessary detail and inefficient collection formats make this cost unacceptably high.

Insisting that it wants improve how banks report and not what they report, the ECB called for standardised reporting templates and formats, a central data collection point, the removal of duplications, standardised definitions, and improved data sharing between authorities.

"These efforts should help to reduce the reporting burden for banks and increase the quality of the data received by authorities," the ECB said in a statement. "As a result, banks would be able to reduce costs, and authorities could better monitor developments in the banking industry." While there is "significant scope" for cutting banks'burden, they are unlikely to get relief anytime soon as changes, to be mandated by the European Banking Authority and in some cases requiring legislation, will "inevitably be spread over many years," the ECB added.

REUTERS

SEE ALSO

Eurozone yields nudge up, little concern around Italian local elections

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

PBOC issues draft guidelines to expedite bond investment

Temasek-backed fintech startup TrueLayer raises US$25m

Europe set for biggest shift yet in financing cleaner growth

Jack Ma's Ant to lift IPO funding target to US$35b

Tokyo 2020 consulting firm paid around US$370,000 to Diack's son: report

'Free money' for banks as investors pile into fractured gold market

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 21, 2020 07:57 PM
Consumer

Illumina to pay US$7.1b for cancer test developer Grail

[BENGALURU] Gene sequencing company Illumina Inc will pay US$7.1 billion in cash and stock to buy cancer test...

Sep 21, 2020 07:23 PM
Companies & Markets

UG Healthcare stock split to take effect on Oct 2

CATALIST-LISTED UG Healthcare Corp's planned share split, which was approved by shareholders in a vote last Friday,...

Sep 21, 2020 07:16 PM
BT EXCLUSIVE
Companies & Markets

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

Sep 21, 2020 07:14 PM
Companies & Markets

New Australian project behind jump in H1 2020 cost of sales, says Fragrance Group

MAINBOARD-LISTED property developer Fragrance Group saw its first-half cost of sales balloon on contributions from a...

Sep 21, 2020 06:51 PM
Government & Economy

Boon Tat Street death: Man jailed 8 years for killing son-in-law

[SINGAPORE] A semi-retired businessman who fatally stabbed his son-in-law in front of a lunchtime crowd three years...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

31 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; nine imported, none in community

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

Singapore brand mark to be introduced; 6,700 opportunities in food sector

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates on SBS Transit with 'add', upgrades ComfortDelGro

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.