ECB worries about rising risks to financial stability

Bad debt, weak banks and a property bubble all pose challenges to a slowing euro zone economy
Thu, May 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Frankfurt

WITH the euro zone economy stumbling this year, risks to financial stability are on the rise, the European Central Bank (ECB) said on Wednesday, highlighting a long list of vulnerabilities from real estate bubbles to high government debt and Brexit.

Growth in the 19-member currency bloc has slowed sharply over the past year and a global trade war could eat deeper into business sentiment, raising the risk of damaging market volatility.

"Challenges to financial stability increase amid downside risks to the economic outlook," the ECB said in a biannual Stability Report. "Should downside risks to growth materialise, financing costs for vulnerable sovereigns are likely to increase which may unearth debt sustainability concerns."

Highlighting the ECB's concerns, the EU is expected to start disciplinary steps against Italy next week for breaking the bloc's fiscal rules, even as it sits on one of the largest debt piles.

The ECB said banks would likely generate a return on equity of around 6 per cent over the next two to three years, with a large share of lenders unable to earn the cost of equity or the 8-10 per cent expected returns required by investors.

Weak bank profits are particularly concerning as lenders transmit most of the ECB's policy stimulus since corporations are more reliant on bank financing than equity markets.

The ECB also warned that residential property markets were showing signs of mild overvaluation, a concern as the post-crisis decline in household indebtedness appears to have slowed down significantly.

To slow the rise, the ECB raised the prospect that it could force banks to hold more capital, topping up national measures, such as countercyclical buffers.

While the euro zone is relatively well prepared for Brexit, Britain's departure without a deal would dent economic growth and likely lead to sharp market swings as investors do not adequately price the risk of such a scenario, the ECB added. REUTERS

