You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Eerie calm in FX leaves market vulnerable in more volatile world

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 8:17 AM

[NEW YORK] Foreign-exchange options traders may seem out of step, given that the outlook for currency swings has barely moved despite fears of a breakdown in US-China trade talks sending global shares spiralling and volatility in other assets surging.

Measures of currency volatility have risen only marginally in the wake of President Donald Trump's tweets putting a trade deal in doubt, with the most activity centered on the Chinese yuan. The subdued move contrasts with a sharp jump in equity and interest-rate volatility. Traditional haven currencies also haven't seen large movements.

The eerie calm in foreign-exchange volatility markets even amid jarring macro news has become more commonplace. Some say that's due to structural changes that have made the market more about flash volatility events due to specific gaps in liquidity. Positioning dynamics and recent idiosyncratic forces aside from Mr Trump's rhetoric are also capping fluctuations.

"This could be more of a structural development than a cyclical issue," said Steve Barrow, head of currency strategy at Standard Bank. "What the market tends to experience more now is not a rise when it happens in all assets but instead flash crash episodes. Currencies that are moving, such as those in emerging markets, are due to specific domestic factors."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among factors keeping a lid on overall volatility is a plunge in implied choppiness in the Australian dollar, after the nation's central bank failed to deliver an expected rate cut this week, according to Alvise Marino at Credit Suisse. Several emerging-market currencies, such as Turkey's lira, were already under pressure prior to Mr Trump's declaration on tariffs.

Mr Marino warns, however, that this calm won't last if US and China trade negotiations completely break down, given their critical importance to the global economic outlook and risk appetite. He's advising clients to add to bullish currency volatility wagers.

And while angst might seem high given the S&P 500 is down about 2 per cent this week, measures of anxiety across all global assets are relatively pretty tame.

The Bank of America Merrill Lynch GFSI Market Risk indicator, a measure of future price swings implied by options trading on equities, interest rates, currencies and commodities, is below its one-year average. A negative reading indicates less stress than normal, while a positive figure signals the opposite.

Morgan Stanley strategist Sheena Shah says a real lift in foreign-exchange fluctuations needs more clear divergence in global monetary policies. Also, speculators are already very long the greenback, subduing volatility catalysts, she said in a note on Tuesday.

"Our public policy team expects a trade deal in the end but markets may experience a bumpy path to getting there," Ms Shah wrote. "Investors wanting to hedge an escalation in trade uncertainty could go long" three-month implied volatility on the Korean won - which is still historically low.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Bank workers who survive robot uprising stand to make more money

Wells Fargo creates new unit focused on regulatory compliance

Brazil central bank holds interest rates at 6.5%

Commerzbank faces same old problems after merger talks end

Deutsche Bank execs set to face angry shareholders after adviser reports

Hackers steal US$41m in bitcoins from cryptocurrency exchange

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_telco_090519_5.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
3 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)

Must Read

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_hyflux_090519_2.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perps as equity: Hyflux saga shows rethink needed

BT_20190509_VMCHINA9_3776538.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

China's trade surplus narrows sharply in April as exports dip

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening