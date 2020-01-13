You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

EFA makes first close of planned US$300m APAC private credit fund

Mon, Jan 13, 2020 - 2:39 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

EFA Group, a Singapore-based alternative asset manager specialising in private debt strategies, has completed the first close of its latest Asia-Pacific direct-lending fund.

The firm announced on Monday that it had received commitments from existing and new institutional investors as well as its management team.

EFA did not disclose the amount raised so far. It is targeting a US$300 million final close by the end of 2020, raised through the group’s existing network of investors, capital allocators, and in partnership with a market specialist in Japan.

The new fund provides term loans secured against real assets to “established companies” in South-east Asia, Australia and New Zealand, EFA said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It will focus on the natural resources, manufacturing and logistics sectors, with environmental, social and governance, or ESG, considerations integrated into its investment process.

SEE ALSO

Burgeoning alternative credit market sparks Canada's first fund of funds

It will be a five-year closed-end fund, subject to two additional one-year extensions. EFA is targeting a net internal rate of return of 12 to 15 per cent by deploying capital in the same strategy as its first close-end credit fund which was launched in 2016.

The earlier fund deployed more than US$400 million across 22 transactions, delivering a net annualised yield of close to 12 per cent to investors, EFA said on Monday.

EFA has provided more than US$13 billion of financing to businesses in the past decade, with a captive network of over 300 borrowers. Headquartered in Singapore, it also has offices in London and Melbourne.

Banking & Finance

China disposes of 2t yuan of bad loans in 2019: regulator

Singapore's Golden Equator expands to Brunei

Goldman plans to double China headcount to 600 in five years: source

Money FM podcast: Difficult for digibanks to be profitable

UOB digital bank eyes S$10b Asean millennial market

Singapura Finance, fintech MatchMove believed to have teamed up for digibank bid

BREAKING

Jan 13, 2020 02:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Aspen awards RM617m construction contract to Kerjaya Prospek

MALAYSIAN developer Aspen (Group) Holdings' indirect subsidiary Aspen Vision City has on Jan 13 awarded a RM617...

Jan 13, 2020 01:25 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.07% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading little changed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.07 per...

Jan 13, 2020 01:15 PM
Transport

Ford's vehicle sales in China tumble for third consecutive year

[SHANGHAI] Ford Motor Co's China vehicle sales fell for a third consecutive year, by 26.1 per cent, as it battles a...

Jan 13, 2020 12:59 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's Abe warns conflict with Iran impacts entire world

[RIYADH] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has warned that military confrontation with Iran will impact global...

Jan 13, 2020 12:52 PM
Energy & Commodities

UAE's ADNOC agrees gas, petrochemical deals with two Indonesian firms

[CAIRO] Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed agreements with Indonesia companies Pertamina and Chandra Asri...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly