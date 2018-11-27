You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Emerging markets face a brighter outlook after a rotten 2018

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 9:10 AM

[SINGAPORE] After starting the year on a high note, emerging-nation equities are poised for their fifth annual decline of the past decade. The good news is that market players see clouds lifting - or at least clearing up some - for 2019.

Next year could see a "triple trend reversal", with China policy easing feeding through to faster growth in the world's No 2 economy, a Federal Reserve pause in mid-2019 weakening the dollar and a hiatus in the US-China trade war, according to Morgan Stanley strategists led by Jonathan Garner. That scenario "benefits EM equities the most", they wrote in double-upgrading the asset class to overweight relative to benchmarks from underweight.

Reduced US-China trade and investment tensions could be particularly helpful, after the escalation in the middle months of 2018, and the attendant slide in the Chinese yuan, exacted a body blow on the MSCI Emerging Market Index. Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump are set to parley in Buenos Aires at the end of the week, a month before the next scheduled step-up in tariffs on bilateral trade.

"Trade tensions have been a primary contributor to weakness in EM equities," said Chetan Sehgal, a Singapore-based portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Investments. The magnitude of divergence between EM and US equities during 2018 is something "we find challenging to justify", given how the impact of American tax cuts and profit repatriation will fade, he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Emerging-market valuations are approaching "crisis levels", presenting a long-term buying opportunity, Mr Sehgal said. JPMorgan Chase & Co strategists are among those projecting the MSCI index to climb, with a year-end 2019 call of 1,100 -- about a 13 per cent advance on current levels. The gauge is down almost 16 per cent for 2018, the third-worst performance since the global crisis in 2008.

JPMorgan strategists including Pedro Martins Junior wrote last week that they favor Russia, thanks to its "valuation cushion," Indonesia for "earnings resilience" and Brazil and Chile for rewards from "good policymaking."

The asset class may also benefit from any pause in the Fed's interest-rate hike campaign, which has hurt emerging nations thanks to higher Treasury yields and a stronger dollar. While developing economies as a group have seen growth hold up in 2018, particularly in Asia, more costly borrowing costs have punished those that ran up dollar debt in recent years.

A Fed pause would encourage some investors to look at emerging markets again, after the equity class became relatively cheap, said Shigeki Sakaki, Nomura Asset Management Co.'s chief strategist in Tokyo.

For Ross Cameron, head of Northcape Capital Ltd.'s Japan office in Tokyo, the key for emerging-market equities is the direction of the U.S. dollar. He also warned against getting too optimistic about a Sino-American rapprochement. The deterioration in that bilateral relationship is "structural" and will continue to be a flash point for markets in 2019, he said.

JPMorgan strategists also viewed the trade war as a "wild card."

Still, Gary Greenberg, head of emerging markets at Hermes Investment Management in London, observed that "the Xi-Trump meeting takes place in an atmosphere of low expectations" already.

The bottom line: the betting for some is that things can only get better.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Currency traders place cheap bet that Trump and Xi could reach a truce

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

Where to park your funds? Well, it depends

Singapore bonds face contagion fears from Lippo probe

ECB must end bond buying despite risks: board member

Top official calls for more women in ECB leadership roles

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
3 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner
4 A whole new ball game for Neo Group
5 5.6-magnitude quake hits off western Taiwan

Must Read

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

factory.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's industrial output up a surprise 4.3% in October

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

yq-lta1-25112018_2x.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Transport

First batch of diesel-electric hybrid buses to hit the road in December

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening