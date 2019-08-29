Emerging markets hit by worst outflows since Trump election

[LONDON] Investors have pulled US$13.8 billion from emerging markets so far in August, the most since Donald Trump's US Presidential election win in November 2016, Institute of International Finance data showed on Thursday.

"The resurgence of the trade conflict, combined with increased fears of a global slowdown have been catalysts for the ongoing EM [emerging markets] portfolio reversal," IIF said.

The August exodus saw investors haul just over US$14 billion from EM stocks and though bonds saw a most US$300 million inflow of money, there were still large outflows in some countries.

Somewhat surprisingly China equities saw a US$1.5 billion gain the IIF added. But the growing fears of a global recession and a lengthy trade conflict saw US$15.6 billion yanked out not including China.

