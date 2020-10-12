Etiqa Insurance Singapore names new chief executive

ETIQA Insurance Singapore has appointed Raymond Ong Eng Siew as its new chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from Oct 16, the insurer said on Monday in a press statement.

He will succeed interim CEO Yip Kim Chee, who took over from Sue Chi Kong from July 31. Mr Sue retired from the CEO position after 14 years with Etiqa group, of which seven years were with the Singapore entity.

Mr Ong, a Singaporean, is the group chief risk officer of Great Eastern Life Assurance, where he is in charge of all aspects of risk management and compliance for the group. This includes financial, operational and technology risk management, as well as regulatory compliance and market conduct.

He was previously the chief financial officer for Great Eastern Life Assurance Malaysia and chief actuary for Great Eastern Life Assurance (China). He started his career with the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

In his new role at Etiqa, Mr Ong will report to Kamaludin Ahmad, the CEO of Maybank Ageas Holdings - the holding company of Etiqa Singapore.

Mr Kamaludin said: "Raymond's deep experience in the regional and local insurance market and track record of strategic leadership will be an invaluable addition to the business as we further scale and bolster our capabilities."