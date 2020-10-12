You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Etiqa Insurance Singapore names new chief executive

Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 4:37 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

ETIQA Insurance Singapore has appointed Raymond Ong Eng Siew as its new chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from Oct 16, the insurer said on Monday in a press statement.

He will succeed interim CEO Yip Kim Chee, who took over from Sue Chi Kong from July 31. Mr Sue retired from the CEO position after 14 years with Etiqa group, of which seven years were with the Singapore entity.

Mr Ong, a Singaporean, is the group chief risk officer of Great Eastern Life Assurance, where he is in charge of all aspects of risk management and compliance for the group. This includes financial, operational and technology risk management, as well as regulatory compliance and market conduct.

He was previously the chief financial officer for Great Eastern Life Assurance Malaysia and chief actuary for Great Eastern Life Assurance (China). He started his career with the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

In his new role at Etiqa, Mr Ong will report to Kamaludin Ahmad, the CEO of Maybank Ageas Holdings - the holding company of Etiqa Singapore.

SEE ALSO

CEOs rediscover the family dinner table

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Kamaludin said: "Raymond's deep experience in the regional and local insurance market and track record of strategic leadership will be an invaluable addition to the business as we further scale and bolster our capabilities."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered seeks brokerage licence in mainland China: Xinhua

MAS extends low-cost funding to banks, finance companies to support SME lending

Morgan Stanley gets just what it wanted in Eaton Vance

Chinese investment bank CICC launches Shanghai offering

Japan bank lending slows as easing pandemic sees big firms pay back loans

Razorpay raises US$100m in Series D round co-led by GIC: TechCrunch

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 12, 2020 04:37 PM
Government & Economy

France must avoid general lockdown by all means, Castex says

[PARIS] France must avoid another general lockdown by all means possible in the face of a "very strong" resurgence...

Oct 12, 2020 04:30 PM
Government & Economy

UK risks losing its most robot-proof jobs to Covid

[LONDON] The UK risks losing jobs to the Covid crisis that could be resilient to automation while giving a short-...

Oct 12, 2020 04:30 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares rally at the start of the week

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares surged Monday on speculation President Xi Jinping will announce...

Oct 12, 2020 04:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Analysts like Kimly for its attractive dividends, strong food-delivery orders

COFFEE shop operator Kimly is a "buy" given the growing revenue stream from food delivery and as acquisitions are...

Oct 12, 2020 04:23 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader postpones policy speech to attend meeting in Beijing

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's leader on Monday announced she had postponed a policy speech after being ordered to travel...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

Broker's take: Top Glove's ESG risks to fall on strong balance sheet, automation investments, says Maybank KE

More landed homes sold in Q3 as buyers seek to guard wealth

Biopharma supply chain may be partly onshored, but it won't be easy: GIC event panel

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for