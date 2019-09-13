You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

EU regulators to set high bar to authorise Facebook's Libra

Fri, Sep 13, 2019 - 7:02 PM

[HELSINKI] European Union (EU) regulators will set a high bar on regulatory approvals for virtual currency projects in Europe, including Facebook's Libra, European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

He told a news conference after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers that there was agreement among ministers that common rules were needed to regulate cryptocurrencies as they raise concerns about financial stability.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Pulled Hong Kong IPOs rise from the ashes

Hong Kong unrest rocks insurers' sales as China buyers balk

France calls for EU rules on virtual currencies

Hong Kong exchange’s China ties may backfire in LSE quest

Singapore lender still using faxes seeks digital bank licence

Money FM podcast: Digital cross-border payments with InstaReM

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_130919_2.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

BP_honestbee_130919_3.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

honestbee chairman Brian Koo looms large in startup's revamp bid

BP_banks_130919_4.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Overseas exposure to be key driver of bad loans for Singapore banks

Must Read

colin-p-13.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Government & Economy

China to exempt pork, soybeans from additional tariffs on US goods

Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Vertex.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Temasek's Vertex adds new US$290m fund to back growth-stage tech firms

BP_Circles_130919_44.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Circles.Life extends reach to Australia through tie-up with Singtel's Optus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly