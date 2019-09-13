You are here
EU regulators to set high bar to authorise Facebook's Libra
[HELSINKI] European Union (EU) regulators will set a high bar on regulatory approvals for virtual currency projects in Europe, including Facebook's Libra, European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.
He told a news conference after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers that there was agreement among ministers that common rules were needed to regulate cryptocurrencies as they raise concerns about financial stability.
REUTERS