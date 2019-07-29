You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

EU signals tighter financial market access after Brexit

Mon, Jul 29, 2019 - 10:30 PM

doc76fl6781c2a5lf1pnj4_doc76fl7avxqx215obew8rh.jpg
Britain will not automatically have direct access to the European Union's financial markets after Brexit, even if it meets all the conditions set out by Brussels, under an EU policy document published on Monday.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain will not automatically have direct access to the European Union's financial markets after Brexit, even if it meets all the conditions set out by Brussels, under an EU policy document published on Monday.

Updating its policy on market access for foreign banks, insurers and investment firms, the EU's executive European Commission said countries outside the bloc would not necessarily have market access even if their rules were equivalent.

Faced with a huge financial centre on its doorstep that would be outside the bloc after Brexit, Brussels has begun tightening up equivalence conditions. Britain has said UK rules will be identical on day one of Brexit but this does not give a guarantee of access.

"It should be noted that equivalence empowerments do not confer a right on third countries ... to receive an equivalence determination, even if those third countries are able to demonstrate that their framework fulfils the relevant criteria," the Commission's policy paper said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The policy came as UK insurance lobby London Market Group said on Monday that Britain should seek equivalence for reinsurance.

Britain and the EU have already agreed in principle that equivalence should form the basis of future EU market access. Yet the paper said requests for equivalence from "high impact" third countries would in future require more detailed and granular assessments.

For their part, British regulators want new rules to make the system more transparent and predictable, given equivalence status can be withdrawn with 30 days notice.

The EU executive said it had already made such changes. Yet it showed the impact of its new stance by saying on Monday it would for the first time repeal certain equivalence decisions.

Banks in the EU will no longer be able to use credit ratings from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada and Singapore because the five countries refused to match new EU rules in the sector.

In response the Monetary Authority of Singapore said ratings from Singapore could continue to be used by banks and others in the bloc under an alternative EU system that "endorses" them.

The repeals are unlikely to have a major practical impact but carry symbolic weight just three months before the next scheduled date for Brexit.

The Commission said there could be a transition period ahead of any future repeals, but it ruled out a radical overhaul of a system embedded in 40 provisions in EU financial rules.

"The Commission's conclusion ... is that it is now generally accepted that it would be extremely difficult to implement a uniform assessment and decision-making process encompassing various areas of equivalence," it said.

Future determinations would include ongoing checks to ensure third-country rules remain aligned with those in the bloc. Such tighter conditions for equivalence could make it less attractive for Britain, finance industry officials have said.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Singapore credit ratings can still be used in the EU, says MAS

Europe's Search for next IMF chief narrowed to three hopefuls

Securities watchdog censures advisers in failed 2018 Delong buy-out; CEO revives cash offer

China's yuan suddenly retreats the most in three weeks

Jack Ma’s 2 trillion yuan loan machine is changing Chinese banking

Goldman says Asia's trade slump is showing signs of bottoming

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_290719_3.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean offers silver lining for logistics players as global trade slows

BT_20190729_LMXSAC18_3847469.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

SAC Capital expands into fund management

BT_20190729_JLOCBC_3847529.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC in sweet spot as SMEs go regional and digital

Must Read

BP_DBS_290719_25.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q2 profit up 17% to S$1.6b; to pay out dividend of 30 S cents per share

doc76fh7r1voz6fblxs6qw_doc75cur1v6c47qdbow92t.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_EU_290719_31.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Government & Economy

EU to strip 5 countries, including Singapore, of some market access rights, says FT

watten drone-3.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Real Estate

Watten Estate Condominium in Bukit Timah goes en bloc with S$536m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly