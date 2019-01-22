You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

EU states warned not to delay no-deal Brexit plans for finance

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 7:47 AM

SL_brexit_220119_34.jpg
An anti-Brexit activist demonstrates outside of the Houses of Parliament in central London on Jan 21, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP

[BRUSSELS] Faced with political chaos in London, the European Union (EU) is stepping up its efforts to avoid a rupture in financial markets if the UK leaves without an agreement in little more than two months.

The European Commission reminded EU finance ministers on Monday that preparing for a messy divorce is a shared responsibility. The bloc's executive arm has already announced a plan under which banks on the continent will be able to use some financial infrastructure in London even after a no-deal Brexit.

"Our financial system is integrated so we all need to be sure that risks are being addressed without creating supervisory loopholes," Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU's commissioner in charge of financial-services policy, told Bloomberg after the meeting in Brussels. "The private sector needs to step up its preparations, but member states also need to be ready."

Derivative contracts handled via clearinghouses in London were identified by the commission as one of the biggest risks to financial markets arising from a no-deal Brexit. When it adopted its decision to allow 12 months of access to London Stock Exchange Plc's LCH Ltd and other clearinghouses last month, it also called on member states "to accelerate their work to prepare for all scenarios" for the UK's departure.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Germany and France are among countries that have taken national steps to make sure that financial contracts concluded with firms in the UK can be serviced even if the UK leaves without a deal on March 29. London's financial industry is meanwhile shifting operations to the rest of the EU to make sure it can continue to do business with clients there.

Mr Dombrovskis said the EU is now planning to work closer together on initiatives that can't be taken by officials in Brussels alone. "We are setting up a common platform with member states to coordinate and exchange information about national measures," he said.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Taking fintech full throttle into the deployment phase

If it's a no-deal Brexit, some fund managers may have to move to US

Why the mooted Deutsche-Commerzbank merger is such a terrible idea

Nippon Life actively exploring M&A overseas

JGB prices fall as safe-haven appeal fades

Editor's Choice

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 The man who sold Thai Express returns
3 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
4 Singapore Airlines' digitalisation plans make room for the little things
5 2019's first home launches sell over 30% of units

Must Read

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

BT_20190122_PBUDGETSMES22_3674655.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening