You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Euro on track for worst week in 19 months on ECB's cautious stance

Fri, Jun 15, 2018 - 1:48 PM

BP_Euro_150618_97.jpg
The euro on Friday was headed for its worst weekly loss in 19 months after a cautious European Central Bank signalled it will keep interest rates at record lows well into next year.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] The euro on Friday was headed for its worst weekly loss in 19 months after a cautious European Central Bank signalled it will keep interest rates at record lows well into next year.

Following a closely-watched meeting on Thursday, the ECB said it will end its massive bond purchase scheme by the end of this year, taking its biggest step towards dismantling crisis-era stimulus.

The euro briefly spiked to a one-month high of US$1.1853 following the announcement.

But euro bulls were soon in retreat as the ECB also indicated that it would keep interest rates steady at least through the summer of 2019, reflecting the uncertainties hanging over the euro zone economy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Euro bulls had been emboldened earlier this month as expectations grew for the ECB to begin raising rates at an earlier juncture in 2019, after comments by policymakers such as ECB chief economist Peter Praet, who struck a hawkish tone despite recent political troubles in Italy.

The single currency slumped nearly 1.9 per cent on Thursday, its largest one-day fall since Britain's June 2016 Brexit vote shock.

It stretched overnight losses to brush US$1.1555, lowest since May 30. The currency was down 1.72 per cent on the week, positioning it to have its biggest weekly loss since November 2016.

"The euro showed such a big reaction to the ECB meeting as its stance came in sharp contrast to the Federal Reserve, which had struck a hawkish tone just the day before," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior forex strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

The Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates for the second time this year and indicated that it could tighten policy two more times in 2018.

"Instead of reacting immediately to the Fed, many in the market had opted to first see out the ECB meeting, considered the main event of the week. And they duly reacted," Mr Ishikawa said.

The euro was a shade higher at 128.035 yen after dropping 1.7 per cent overnight.

The US dollar edged up 0.1 per cent to 110.720 yen after rising 0.25 per cent the previous day.

The greenback was up roughly one per cent versus its Japanese peer on the week, during which it brushed a three-week peak of 110.850 after the Fed's Wednesday policy announcement.

The currency pair, sensitive to shifts in risk appetite in the broader markets, could be impacted by developments later on Friday in the US-China trade spat.

US President Donald Trump is due to unveil revisions to his initial tariff list targeting US$50 billion of Chinese goods, and focus was on whether the revisions would ease or further fuel trade tensions.

"The tariff revision is a risk event the market is bracing for, with the United States potentially getting even more active on trade issues ahead of Mexico's elections in July," said Shusuke Yamada, currency and equity strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Tokyo.

Mexico holds a presidential election on July 1 at a time when relations with its northern neighbour are frosty.

"The bottom line for currencies, however, is that the Fed is hawkish and the ECB is not, and monetary policy diversion remains the primary driver," Mr Yamada said.

The yen's reaction to the Bank of Japan's decision to stand pat on monetary policy on Friday was limited, as such an outcome had been well anticipated.

The BOJ offered a weaker view on inflation than in April, signalling that it will be in no rush to dial back its massive stimulus programme.

Against a broadly stronger dollar, the Australian dollar was down 0.25 per cent at US$0.7458 after slipping to a one-month trough of US$0.7454.

The US dollar index gained about 0.2 per cent to a two-week high of 94.995, after rallying more than one per cent on Thursday. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Australia, NZ dollars struggle as Fed outlook, trade war fears take toll

SoftBank without founder Son in future is on minds of bond investors

China's yuan to get hit with US$20b dividend onslaught

Asia: Stocks mixed, US dollar in best week since 2016

Euro craters, US dollar soars, as ECB holds off on rate hikes

World's rich grow richer as bull markets roar on: study

Editor's Choice

BP_Federal Reserve_150618_4.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hawkish Fed spooks Asian markets

BP_Park House_150618_5.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Real Estate

More luxury condos to cross S$4,000 psf mark

BT_20180615_NRWORLDCUP15_3472351.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Life & Culture

World Cup may not bring much cheer to stock market, but is friendlier to currencies

Most Read

1 Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed
2 Park House in Orchard fetches record S$2,910 psf ppr price in collective sale
3 Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management
4 All valid applicants for Astrea IV Class A-1 bond receive allocation
5 Former UOB personal banker jailed for cheating, forgery; clients lost S$500,000
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Federal Reserve_150618_4.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hawkish Fed spooks Asian markets

BP_Park House_150618_5.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Real Estate

More luxury condos to cross S$4,000 psf mark

BP_Fed_150618_6.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Faster US rate hikes to have mixed impact on Singapore

BT_20180615_NRWORLDCUP15_3472351.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Life & Culture

World Cup may not bring much cheer to stock market, but is friendlier to currencies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening