You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Euro still needs work 20 years on, say European Union's five presidents

Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 9:42 AM

BP_Euro_311218_14.jpg
The five presidents of the European Union (EU) used the euro's 20th birthday to praise the single currency's successes, while warning that the job isn't yet complete.
PHOTO: AFP

[FRANKFURT] The five presidents of the European Union (EU) used the euro's 20th birthday to praise the single currency's successes, while warning that the job isn't yet complete.

The continent's monetary union, one of the biggest economic experiments of the modern era, has grown to 19 members from its initial 11 and now covers 340 million citizens. But the shackling together of nations as diverse as Germany, Italy and Greece also created strains that led to a debt crisis and which continue to fuel political flare-ups.

Here's a collection of comments from the EU's political and monetary heads, a day before the Jan 1 anniversary.

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The euro has become a symbol of unity, sovereignty and stability. It has delivered prosperity and protection to our citizens and we must ensure that it continues to do so. This is why we are working hard to complete our Economic and Monetary Union and boost the euro's international role further."

Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament

"In order for Europeans to benefit fully from the jobs, growth and solidarity that the single currency should bring, we must complete our economic and monetary union through genuine financial, fiscal and political union. This will also allow Europe to better shield its citizens from potential future crises.

"In order for Europeans to benefit fully from the jobs, growth and solidarity that the single currency should bring, we must complete our Economic and Monetary Union through genuine financial, fiscal and political union. This will also allow Europe to better shield its citizens from potential future crises."

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council

"Despite crises, the euro has shown itself resilient, and the eight members which joined the original 11 have enjoyed its benefits. As the world keeps changing, we will keep upgrading and strengthening our Economic and Monetary Union."

Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank (ECB)

"After 20 years, there is now a generation who knows no other domestic currency. During that time, the ECB has delivered on its main task of maintaining price stability."

"But we also contribute to the well-being of euro area citizens by developing safe, innovative banknotes, promoting secure payment systems, supervising banks to ensure they are resilient and overseeing financial stability in the euro area."

Mario Centeno, president of the Eurogroup

"The euro and the close economic cooperation that it entails has evolved over time overcoming challenges in its way. It has come a long way since the start, and it has seen important changes in the wake of the crisis to help us leave the hardship behind.

"But this work is not yet finished, it requires continuous reform efforts in good times as in bad times. There can be no doubts of our political will to strengthen the Economic and Monetary Union. We need to be prepared for what the future may hold - we owe that to our citizens."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending flat in November: MAS data

The yen may rally further in 2019

Asia's emerging markets seen bringing more pain to investors in 2019

China curbing banks' unlicensed ops outside their home base

Wells Fargo to pay states US$575 million over sales practices

Life's getting harder for central banks

Editor's Choice

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_KRALLIANZ_3655294.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

BT_20181231_KOPI31_3655316.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia Smelting Corp fires up as tin demand shines

Most Read

1 Sunpower COO resigns for personal reasons
2 Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday
3 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
4 Keppel, SPH announce firm intention to make M1 offer
5 Citi cuts Q1 iPhone production estimates on weak demand

Must Read

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_P2019C6J3_3654859.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Jobs creation seen taking a break amid economic uncertainty

BT_20181231_UWOUTLOOK3160VG_3655308.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019

BT_20181231_NAHTREND31_3655314.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia's emerging markets seen bringing more pain to investors in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening