You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

European Commission prepares raft of banking reforms after Brexit

Wed, May 15, 2019 - 8:49 PM

doc75d0ielr8te29ndoi7l_doc6vfy0fufrgmsb3zj1au.jpg
The European Commission is working on its largest regulatory push on banking since the financial crash that could curb Britain's access to the bloc, according to an internal draft document seen by Reuters.
Bloomberg

[LONDON] The European Commission is working on its largest regulatory push on banking since the financial crash that could curb Britain's access to the bloc, according to an internal draft document seen by Reuters.

In the 12-page strategy document, EU officials outline provisional financial services plans for the bloc's executive body, which sets the legislative agenda, and is due to see a change of top officials this year for a new five-year term.

The document makes clear that there will be an acceleration of financial regulation, after many years when little has happened following the wave of rules after the financial crash.

It suggests a review of the capital framework that would extend the extra capital buffer imposed on the world's biggest banks, including Deutsche Bank, to other important institutions like settlement houses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The document outlines the possibility of "concentration charges" on banks' holdings of risky government debt, a step global regulators have so far shied away from.

That would be a break with the current situation, where banks do not have to set aside capital to cover holdings of their own government's debt.

With Europe in the middle of a laundering scandal centred on lenders including Danske Bank, the document also suggests a centralised anti-money laundering supervisor and making the bloc's rules to prevent such crime more binding.

It also flags possible rules to guard against cyber crime.

Critically, the list of planned legislative changes will examine how to make the bloc less dependent on Britain and the capital of London, the region's preeminent financial centre.

"Following the departure of the UK, there will be significant work to manage the relationship between the EU27 and the UK in the field of financial services, which will be a source of risk," said the document.

"What's the right balance between EU and non-EU financial services, in particular in the context of Brexit, in key sectors?"

The authors write that this question would be addressed amid continued efforts to build a pan-European 'capital markets union' (CMU) aimed at making the bloc more self-sufficient in core financial services.

"Building the CMU will be even more important as the UK withdraws from the Union," said the document, which speaks about "autonomy" of EU financial infrastructure.

The many platforms for listing small companies could be consolidated "along the lines of the Nasdaq model".

In the menu of possible action for the next European Commission, the report also suggests a European Financial Sector Cyber Security Act and new laws governing crypto currencies.

"Cybersecurity could benefit from a more centralised and coordinated approach/framework at EU level," the document said.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Secret bond deals making China's debt market more confusing

Indonesia raises 177b yen in Samurai bond sales

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

Sluggish Singapore loan growth in 2019 amid stable rates, Sino-US trade war: Fitch

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in 20 markets including Asia by Q1 2020

Societe Generale to restart banking operations in Australia

Editor's Choice

BT_20190516_YOCDL16ZHENGZHO_3783066.jpg
May 16, 2019
Real Estate

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

BP_Singtel_160519_2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

BP_Neil McGregor_160519_6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

Most Read

1 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
2 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
3 DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire
4 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price

Must Read

BP_Vivian Balakrishnan_160519_90.jpg
May 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations

waterway.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

FCT to buy one-third stake in Waterway Point from Frasers Property for S$440.6m

BP_Chua Kee Lock_160519_99.jpg
May 16, 2019
Garage

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sluggish Singapore loan growth in 2019 amid stable rates, Sino-US trade war: Fitch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening