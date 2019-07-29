You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Europe's Search for next IMF chief narrowed to three hopefuls

Mon, Jul 29, 2019 - 9:30 PM

doc76fkejlyax419peoldv7_doc766v98yc2iwxfwl9jb3.jpg
Former Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem
REUTERS

doc76fkejlyax419peoldv7_doc75otls5nluv45w1igc7.jpg
World Bank Chief Executive Kristalina Georgieva of Bulgaria
REUTERS

file76e3uavq57r41dkadi0.jpg
Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn
REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] The search for a European candidate to replace Christine Lagarde at the helm of the International Monetary Fund has narrowed down to three candidates ahead of a Sept 6 deadline the lender has set for applicants, according to two officials familiar with the deliberations.

A first round of talks led by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who is coordinating the search on behalf of the European Union, has whittled the field to three names, the officials said: former Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, World Bank Chief Executive Kristalina Georgieva of Bulgaria and Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn.

The IMF said in a statement last week that its application process opens July 29 and closes Sept 6. The board intends to complete the process by Oct 4.

The top vacancy comes after Ms Lagarde resigned this month to lead the European Central Bank. A European traditionally runs the Washington-based IMF and the next leader will confront a world economy at its weakest since the aftermath of the financial crisis. Last week, the fund further reduced its global growth outlook, already the lowest since the crisis, to a projected 3.2 per cent expansion this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Historically, Europe has had a lock on the position, but has struggled to get behind any one candidate amid divisions between geographic and party fault lines. In order to widen the field of likely candidates the French also suggested looking into scrapping the job's age limit. Such a change would be necessary if Georgieva, 65, was to be appointed - but it would also require changing IMF bylaws.

Under a half-century-old agreement, the head of the IMF is a European while the US picks the World Bank chief. That tradition prevailed when the American David Malpass was selected as the World Bank's president in April. But Europeans are uncertain whether President Donald Trump's administration will return the favour - and emerging markets have been arguing for years that the arrangement reflects a world that's since evolved.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Singapore credit ratings can still be used in the EU, says MAS

Securities watchdog censures advisers in failed 2018 Delong buy-out; CEO revives cash offer

China's yuan suddenly retreats the most in three weeks

Jack Ma’s 2 trillion yuan loan machine is changing Chinese banking

Goldman says Asia's trade slump is showing signs of bottoming

US dollar near 2-month top after US GDP boosts yield appeal

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_290719_3.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean offers silver lining for logistics players as global trade slows

BT_20190729_LMXSAC18_3847469.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

SAC Capital expands into fund management

BT_20190729_JLOCBC_3847529.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC in sweet spot as SMEs go regional and digital

Must Read

BP_DBS_290719_25.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q2 profit up 17% to S$1.6b; to pay out dividend of 30 S cents per share

doc76fh7r1voz6fblxs6qw_doc75cur1v6c47qdbow92t.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_EU_290719_31.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Government & Economy

EU to strip 5 countries, including Singapore, of some market access rights, says FT

watten drone-3.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Real Estate

Watten Estate Condominium in Bukit Timah goes en bloc with S$536m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly