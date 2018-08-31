You are here

Ex-bank officer who misappropriated S$520,000 gets 12-year prohibition

Fri, Aug 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Bentley Lee was sentenced to four years and nine months' imprisonment in November 2017 and fined S$50,000.

A FORMER bank officer who was jailed in 2017 for misappropriating clients' money has now been slapped with prohibition orders for the next 12 years by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which cited his "fraudulent and dishonest conduct".

