You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Ex-Nomura trader starts hedge fund at Tencent-backed firm

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

AN ex-Nomura Holding trader has started a hedge fund focused on emerging market corporate bonds at a money manager backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Desmond How, who headed a proprietary trading desk covering credit products at Nomura, launched the long-short fund on Monday at GaoTeng Global Asset Management Ltd. Mr How joined GaoTeng, the Hong Kong-based investment firm set up by Tencent and Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, in 2017 as head of fixed income.

The new fund, which will focus mostly on dollar-denominated debt, will have the capacity to manage as much as US$3 billion, Mr How said in Hong Kong. He declined to say how much money it has raised so far.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The fund will pursue long-term investments in conditions that Mr How says may already equate to a bear market, after emerging credit markets saw a wave of defaults in 2018.

"I might be contrarian but I think we already entered the credit bear market last year," Mr How said. "We are likely to witness more volatility this year, which is a great backdrop for our new fund."

Mr How has more than 22 years of investment experience in fixed income. He joined Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc in early 2008, which was later sold to Nomura, where he worked from 2008 to 2017. The team he led there, known as Global Capital Management, made investments in credit products with Nomura's money. He was ranked No 1 by The Asset magazine as the most astute investor in Asian G3 bonds for four consecutive years from 2013 to 2016, according to a profile on GaoTeng's website.

GaoTeng is a joint venture established in August 2017 by Tencent and Hillhouse Capital, the investment firm founded in 2005 with an initial backing from an endowment led by Yale's chief investment officer David Swensen. Hillhouse was an early backer of Tencent, the Shenzhen-based Internet giant.

Mr How is in little doubt about the direction of the market after emerging market corporate bonds posted their worst performance - a 1.3 per cent loss - in a decade last year. Risk appetite soured amid rising US interest rates, fears of a slowdown in China and concerns over a trade war between the two countries.

"Some people might mistake it for another mid-cycle correction but this time around, the default rate, which is an important barometer to gauge the market and where it's heading - there's only one direction: upward," he said.

His strategy is to hedge out market risk by buying protection on credit indices. And for esoteric default risk, the team will borrow bonds to short to be more effective.

He sees opportunities in the likelihood of more downgrades than upgrades, especially among issuers at risk of becoming so-called fallen angels, those at the low end of the investment grade scale that are reduced to junk status. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

US Treasury to borrow US$1t for 2nd year to fund deficit

Outlook for Asia's emerging markets seen brightening this year: survey

Deutsche Bank gets Qatari commitment for more funds

ADCB's chairman, CEO to fill top positions in new Abu Dhabi merged bank

UK could avoid US$1.5 Billion EU tax bill on no-deal Brexit

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_JNBREXIT28_3679873.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

EU's tough stance reinforces views of some Brexiteers

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
3 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
4 Temasek-backed BasisAI unpacks AI 'black box'
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

Must Read

shenton way zaobao.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

doc73tyygpk4nnvirmn8x5_doc72kb0yfnbdv1gx53dike.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 28, 2019
Real Estate

Completed condo prices inch up 0.1% in December, first increase since August: NUS index

Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Rex International unit to divest stakes in two Norway assets

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening