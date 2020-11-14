Ex-Wirecard chief Markus Braun to testify in German Parliament

Markus Braun, the former chief executive officer of Wirecard, will testify to a German parliamentary committee investigating accounting fraud at the company, one of the country's biggest corporate scandals.

[MUNICH] Markus Braun, the former chief executive officer of Wirecard, will testify to a German parliamentary committee investigating accounting fraud at the company, one of the country's biggest corporate scandals.

Braun is a prime suspect in the Munich criminal probe over Wirecard and has been in jail since July.

He's asked lawmakers to question him by video instead of appearing in person at the Berlin hearings, a lawyer for Braun said. Braun is concerned about the risk of coronavirus infection.

Munich prosecutors are investigating the former executive over allegations that he and others conspired to obtain about 3.2 billion euros (S$5.1 billion) in fraudulent loans while the company knew about massive losses as early as 2015.

German-language business newspaper Handelsblatt reported Braun's decision to testify earlier on Friday.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Suspects in criminal probes have the right not to testify, and usually invoke that privilege when called by parliamentary committees while their cases are still pending. Braun's questioning is scheduled for Nov 19.

BLOOMBERG