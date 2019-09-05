You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Extradition from Hong Kong to mainland China would help fight money laundering: watchdog

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 3:05 PM

BP_HK_050919_27.jpg
The lack of a mechanism in Hong Kong to extradite suspects to mainland China is an obstacle to tackling money laundering and terrorism financing, a watchdog said on Wednesday as Hong Kong withdrew an extradition bill that sparked mass protests.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[HONG KONG] The lack of a mechanism in Hong Kong to extradite suspects to mainland China is an obstacle to tackling money laundering and terrorism financing, a watchdog said on Wednesday as Hong Kong withdrew an extradition bill that sparked mass protests.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international body that assesses money-laundering standards, said in a report that Hong Kong should "look at ways to improve its ability to cooperate with other parts of China through formal means".

While there were legal impediments to such cooperation, informal cooperation was robust and "partially mitigates the legal shortcomings", it added.

In February the Hong Kong government proposed a law that would allow people to be extradited from the city to mainland China, citing among other reasons a previous FATF report noting the absence of such a mechanism.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mass protests against the bill have pushed Hong Kong to the edge of anarchy and left the city of seven million people deeply divided.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Wednesday that the bill would be withdrawn.

The potential for money laundering is a concern in Hong Kong, an international hub for finance, trade and transport with strong links to mainland China.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), Hong Kong's central bank, has made anti-money laundering and measures to counter terrorism financing priorities for each year since 2016.

Overall, FATF found that Hong Kong had a "sound regime to fight money laundering and terrorist financing that is delivering good results".

Etelka Bogardi, a partner at law firm Norton Rose Fulbright in Hong Kong, said that while the report was generally positive about large financial institutions in Hong Kong it raised concerns about supervision of smaller players like money lenders, money service operators and trust and company service providers.

"I think we might see more scrutiny of them in the future," she said.

Hong Kong amended its anti-money laundering legislation in March 2018 to require trust and company service providers - the 6,000 of which in Hong Kong help with the formation of companies - to meet higher anti-money laundering requirements ahead of the FATF review.

The FATF report said Hong Kong should continue to prioritise implementation of the new regime, noting concerns that such providers could be used to form companies that take part in sanction evasion particularly with respect to North Korea.

The report also said Hong Kong did not "appear to be making enough proactive efforts to pursue proceeds of crime outside the jurisdiction".

HKMA deputy chief executive Arthur Yuen said the report was a "positive assessment".

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

New Singapore govt e-service to help banks combat fraud risks in trade financing

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office

China’s private bond defaults climb to record 31.8b yuan

Hanwha Investment & Securities invests US$4m in private capital platform CapBridge

Pound extends recovery amid Brexit drama

US sees 'modest' growth, businesses show 'near-term' optimism: Federal Reserve

Editor's Choice

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

BT_20190905_NICKEL_3883588.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Nickel fires up on fears of supply deficit

BP_HK_050919_3.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Most Jardine-linked stocks soar on extradition Bill withdrawal

Must Read

BP_Charles Schwab_050919_48.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office

SR_Singapore_lyf_Funan_Facade_Day_HR.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott eyes millennials with its first lyf co-living space at Funan

nz_wework_050933.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Garage

IPO hopeful WeWork adds woman to board, CEO returns US$5.9m after backlash

Sep 5, 2019
Real Estate

Far East Hospitality to open its first hotel in Japan ahead of Tokyo 2020

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly