Face-to-face client meetings and more bank branches to open when financial sector moves to Phase 2: MAS

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
SINGAPORE financial institutions can reopen shuttered branches and staff can meet their customers face to face again from Friday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has said.
The move, which was announced on Monday, is in line with wider national plans to move to the second phase...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes