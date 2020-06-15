You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Face-to-face client meetings and more bank branches to open when financial sector moves to Phase 2: MAS

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 9:23 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

SINGAPORE financial institutions can reopen shuttered branches and staff can meet their customers face to face again from Friday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has said.

The move, which was announced on Monday, is in line with wider national plans to move to the second phase...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Bitcoin drops below US$9,000 level for the first time since May

Risk-sensitive currencies fall on fears of second wave; dollar rises

Traders gear up for Hong Kong to defend dollar peg for 7th day

Commerzbank to cut more jobs, branches: board member

Macquarie Infrastructure plans US$3b Asia fund: sources

500 Startups invests in Malaysia fintech Curlec

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 15, 2020 09:14 PM
Government & Economy

Germany to buy stake in CureVac as world races for Covid-19 vaccine

[FRANKFURT] Germany will take a stake in unlisted biotech firm CureVac, which is working on a Covid-19 vaccine,...

Jun 15, 2020 09:08 PM
Transport

Cargo ship calls at Singapore hub plummet to 27-year low

[SINGAPORE] Cargo ship arrivals in Singapore, the world's top transhipment and bunkering hub, plummeted to their...

Jun 15, 2020 09:06 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange's SGX Bull Charge Charity Run heads online for 2020

THE Singapore Exchange’s annual SGX Bull Charge charity event will involve a “virtual run” this year as the Covid-19...

Jun 15, 2020 07:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Singtel's AIS associate not liable for regulator's 7.22 billion baht revenue claim: Court

MAINBOARD-LISTED Singtel’s key telco associate in Thailand was found not liable for a claim of 7.22 billion baht (S$...

Jun 15, 2020 07:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust to buy Brisbane warehouse for A$21.25 million

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust has inked a conditional agreement for a newly-built freehold warehouse in Brisbane for A$...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.