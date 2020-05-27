You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Facebook wallet for Libra digital coins renamed 'Novi'

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 7:09 AM

rk_facebook_270520.jpg
Facebook's virtual wallet for yet-to-be-minted Libra digital coins was renamed "Novi" on Tuesday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook's virtual wallet for yet-to-be-minted Libra digital coins was renamed "Novi" on Tuesday.

The rebranding replaces the original name of "Calibra" for the Facebook digital wallet which would work with the planned virtual currency.

The Novi digital wallet set to launch when Libra coins debut promises to give Facebook opportunities to build financial services into its offerings, offer to expand its own commerce and let more small businesses buy ads on the social network.

The name "Novi" was derived from Latin words for "new" and "way," according to an online post by head of the digital wallet project David Marcus.

"It's a new way to send money, and Novi's new visual identity and design represent the fluid movement of digital currencies," Mr Marcus said.

SEE ALSO

Facebook starts planning for permanent remote workers

"With Novi, sending money will be as easy as sending a message."

Novi will work as a separate app for smartphones and also be woven into Facebook-owned communication services Messenger and WhatsApp, according to Marcus.

Free Novi digital wallet promises eventually to give Facebook opportunities to build financial services and expand e-commerce offerings.

Rivals are free to build their own digital wallets for Libra.

The leading social network is just one of an array of members in a Libra Association formed to oversee the eponymous financial payments system.

Backers of Libra argue it can help people outside the banking system by lowering costs for many kinds of payments and transactions; critics say it could disrupt the global monetary system and currency markets.

The association recently shifted the plan in a move aimed at allaying concerns over disruption to the global monetary system.

Under the new plan, separate "stablecoins" would be created and pegged to real-world money such as the US dollar and the euro.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Bank of Canada say it can deliver more monetary stimulus if needed

For banking to go digital, the first steps need to begin with empathy

Speculators bet on significant depreciation in HK$

9 in 10 bids to defer mortgage payments get approval

Warner Music launches its IPO

Temasek unit in rescue talks with PIL shipping line

BREAKING NEWS

May 27, 2020 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

UK PM Johnson faces growing rebellion over aide's lockdown trip

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday faced a mounting internal rebellion, including a...

May 27, 2020 06:57 AM
Transport

SpaceX readies for blast-off with Nasa astronauts aboard

[KENNEDY SPACE CENTRE, United States] Gray skies loomed over Florida's Atlantic coast on Tuesday, just one day...

May 27, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Germany extends distancing rules to end of June

[BERLIN] Germany has extended social distancing rules aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus epidemic to...

May 27, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

Trump sounds warning over Hong Kong's future

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that Hong Kong could lose its status as a global financial...

May 27, 2020 06:48 AM
Stocks

Shares in Latin America's biggest airline LATAM plunge after bankruptcy filing

[SANTIAGO] Shares in Latin America's largest airline plunged on the New York and Santiago stock exchanges on Tuesday...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.