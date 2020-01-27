You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Fed seen holding rates steadyuntil at least 2022

Most economists also expect central bank to stop buying Treasury bills by June, but by tapering the monthly purchases instead of stopping suddenly
Mon, Jan 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Washington

FEDERAL Reserve policy makers will keep interest rates on hold this year and next, and will wind up their efforts to boost excess bank reserves by June, economists said in a Bloomberg survey.

In the Jan 21-23 poll, the mean forecast from 28 respondents predicted no move in the federal funds rate until at least 2022, the same as the mean forecast from a similar survey in December. The target range for the central bank's benchmark rate is currently at 1.5-1.75 per cent.

Fed officials will be meeting on Jan 28-29 in Washington. After the last session of the Federal Open Market Committee, chairman Jerome Powell made clear he and his colleagues wouldn't move rates until there was a "material reassessment" of their outlook for the economy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Economists had a broad range of forecasts for when the Fed would stop buying Treasury bills, though June 2020 received the highest response at 43 per cent. Respondents overwhelmingly expected officials will taper the monthly purchases rather than stop them suddenly. The Fed has been buying US$60 billion in T-bills each month since October.

SEE ALSO

Danish banks head into darkest phase of Nordic negative-rate cycle

A scarcity of bank reserves was blamed for an unexpected spike in overnight funding rates in September. This led the Fed funds rate to stray briefly out of its target range. The new cash created by the Fed's T-bill purchases has since relieved that scarcity. The Fed, intent on insuring an ample supply of reserves, has said it will continue the purchases at least into the second quarter.

Central bank officials have emphasised the difference between this programme and its past purchases of longer-term Treasury bonds, known as quantitative easing, that were aimed at lowering borrowing costs and stimulating the economy.

Despite that, many market commentators have credited the recent re-expansion of the Fed's balance sheet with boosting stock prices. In the survey, 68 per cent of economists agreed the purchases have lifted equities. That's up from 55 per cent of those asked the same question in December, though many respondents indicated there was no rational connection between T-bill purchases and higher stock valuations.

"Bill purchases are not technically QE, but the Fed has lost that communication battle," Roberto Perli, a former Fed economist and partner at Cornerstone Macro LLC in Washington. "Most investors think bill purchases are indeed QE and are acting as if they were. The result is that equity valuations are being boosted beyond what's justified by current earnings forecasts and economic conditions."

Economists made clear they believe the US economy is on firmer ground than last year, likely due to an easing of trade tensions and an apparent resolution to Brexit uncertainties.

The proportion of respondents saying risks to inflation and growth were to the downside fell to 52 per cent from 77 per cent in December. In addition, the economists' median response put the probability that the Fed would be forced to cut rates to zero in 2020 - a recession scenario - at 15 per cent, down from 20 per cent.

About a third of respondents said they expected the Fed to increase the rate of interest it pays on bank reserves, known as IOER. Such a technical move would shift the effective fed funds rate closer to the mid-point of the central bank's target range. As at Jan 23, the effective rate was 1.55 per cent, close to its lower bound.

In the past, the Fed has done the reverse, lowering IOER relative to the target range when the effective rate threatened to rise above the upper bound. BLOOMBERG

BREAKING

Jan 26, 2020 11:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Mary Chia Holdings proposes S$2m private placement of shares

CATALIST-LISTED Mary Chia Holdings is proposing a private placement of up to 26.67 million new ordinary shares in...

Jan 26, 2020 10:19 PM
Banking & Finance

Rolexes and cars; Lebanese spend big to prise savings from the bank

[BEIRUT] When she heard Lebanese banks would limit cash withdrawals, Rita, a doctor, rushed out to buy a US$10,000...

Jan 26, 2020 10:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Del Monte Pacific enters deal to sell 13% stake in Philippine unit

MAINBOARD-LISTED food and beverage company Del Monte Pacific said it has entered into an agreement for the proposed...

Jan 26, 2020 10:13 PM
Transport

Renault, Nissan chief engineers to meet, revive R&D projects

[PARIS] Renault's engineering boss will meet his counterpart at Nissan in Japan this week, two sources close to...

Jan 26, 2020 10:09 PM
Government & Economy

After Brexit-settling election, UK firms see business bounce

[LUTON, England] At Bruderer UK, a small firm selling metal-stamping machines from an industrial estate just north...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly