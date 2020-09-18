You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Federal Reserve weighs extending bank dividend caps as stress tests resume

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 8:05 AM

nz_fed_180959.jpg
The Federal Reserve, which just started a second round of Wall Street stress tests, is considering extending the unprecedented constraints on dividend payments and share buybacks it imposed on the US's biggest banks.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] The Federal Reserve, which just started a second round of Wall Street stress tests, is considering extending the unprecedented constraints on dividend payments and share buybacks it imposed on the US's biggest banks.

In a Thursday statement, the Fed said it will decide in the next two weeks whether to prolong the limits, which are scheduled to lapse at the end of the third quarter. Any extension through the end of the year would likely disappoint banks, as JPMorgan Chase & Co has already indicated it might resume buybacks in the fourth quarter if allowed to by regulators.

The Fed announced the caps in June, restricting banks from increasing their investor payouts above second-quarter levels and banning all buybacks.

The regulator - under intense pressure from lawmakers who said banks shouldn't be paying dividends during a pandemic - said at the time that an analysis showed potential risks to lenders if capital distributions continued unabated.

The Fed also released two hypothetical stress situations Thursday that Wall Street banks will be tested against - scenarios that share some similarities with the economic damage triggered by the coronavirus.

SEE ALSO

Banks restart job cuts with global losses topping 60,000

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Lenders' recent balance sheets, which already reflected some pandemic effects, will be evaluated.

The regulator plans to reveal how banks fared by the end of 2020, though it didn't say whether the results would impact the industry's capital demands. Fed leaders have previously made clear that they'd prefer not to increase capital requirements in the midst of a crisis.

"Although the economy has improved materially over the last quarter, uncertainty over the course of the next few quarters remains unusually high, and these two additional tests will provide more information on the resiliency of large banks," Fed Vice-Chairman Randal Quarles said in the statement.

The second round of 2020 tests - spurred by the pandemic's economic crisis - marks the first time the Fed has examined banks more than once in a single year.

The exams will show how lenders would be impacted by unemployment spiking well above the Covid-fueled level it's at today.

One of the scenarios would assume a 12.5 per cent unemployment rate and 3 per cent slip in gross domestic product while also assuming greater havoc in overseas markets. The other would assume a less severe shock, though one that lasts longer.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

ADB invests US$95m in Clifford Capital to support sustainable infrastructure

Fed defends 'pedal to the metal' policy

Kuroda says BOJ will work closely with Suga's government

Finders, keepers? On Citi's US$900m error

Banks restart job cuts with global losses topping 60,000

MetLife to buy Versant Health for US$1.68b

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 18, 2020 08:22 AM
Consumer

Fonterra posts huge profit after revamp

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra posted a bumper annual profit on Friday, putting the world's largest...

Sep 18, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open flat ahead of long weekend

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened flat on Friday in a cautious trade ahead of a long weekend, with investors factoring in...

Sep 18, 2020 08:11 AM
Government & Economy

Thai protesters critical of monarchy to stage largest event yet

[BANGKOK] Thai protest leaders are planning the biggest gathering since the 2014 military coup, as they seek to...

Sep 18, 2020 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

UK employers scale back hiring plans for 2021: CBI

[LONDON] Far more British businesses than last year are planning to cut recruitment of new staff or freeze hiring...

Sep 18, 2020 07:02 AM
Technology

As deadline looms, negotiators scramble on TikTok deal structure

[WASHINGTON] Amid a looming deadline set by President Donald Trump, negotiators scrambled to find a new ownership...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek's enhanced stake may fortify minority shareholders' faith in Sembmarine

World Bank's IFC warns of Asia-Pacific 'financial crisis'

Flow of China tech firms to Singapore bodes well for jobs, property sector

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Singtel, SGX, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Dyna-Mac, Keppel

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.