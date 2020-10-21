Fintech sector overlooks lucrative women's market amid data gaps and bias

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
WOMEN represent the world's largest and fastest growing market, controlling over 40 per cent of global wealth - or US$216 trillion - and earning US$24 trillion annually.
Yet, this segment remains largely overlooked and underserved in the financial industry, particularly...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes