You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Five groups ousted from UN-backed responsible investment list

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 3:54 PM

[LONDON] Five investors have been removed from the United Nations-backed Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), in the first such move by the group for those failing to meet its minimum requirements.

The PRI has amassed more than 3,000 signatories managing in excess of US$100 trillion in assets since it was launched in 2006 and membership is increasingly seen as crucial for asset managers pitching for mandates from pension schemes.

But the PRI, whose members were told in 2018 they had two years to reach a new set of minimum requirements, said on Monday four asset managers and one asset owner would be delisted.

BPE, the private banking arm of France's La Banque Postale, is the largest, with assets the PRI put at around US$5 billion.

Stichting Gemeenschappelijk Beleggingsfonds FNV (GFB) which is part of the biggest Dutch labour union, Indonesia's Corfina Capital, US-based Primary Wave IP Investment Management and French-based Delta Alternative Management, which reported assets of between US$40 million to US$310 million, were also removed, the PRI said.

SEE ALSO

JPMorgan says usual hedges aren't working as they once did

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A spokesperson for GFB was "very disappointed" by the PRI's decision.

The GFB holds a small part of the overall capital of the FNV union and the costs of meeting the new requirements exceeded the benefits, the spokesperson said, adding that the majority of FNV's capital is managed separately and will still be listed.

A spokesperson for Delta Alternative Management declined to comment. The three other firms did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

The delistings follow criticism in recent years that the PRI was not doing enough to ensure members lived up to the principles, including to embed environmental, social and governance-related issues in their investment decision-making.

"We had signatories who just weren't doing enough, and were very much there for the marketing," PRI chief executive Fiona Reynolds told Reuters. "They were sort of riding on the brand and riding on what other signatories were doing." This first round of exclusions may not satisfy all its critics given it affects mainly small firms, while some much larger signatories are being challenged for perceived inaction when engaging with companies on climate change.

'WAKE UP CALL'

The new standards require members to have a responsible investment policy covering at least half of all managed assets, staff responsible for implementing it and senior-level oversight.

The PRI did not say which standard the delisted firms failed.

At the start of the process, 165 PRI members were warned they did not meet the new criteria, although most improved over the course of the two years.

"I think this was a bit of a wake-up call to some people ...

'I can't just sit here now; they're actually upping the game and they're taking this more seriously and I'd better get my act together'," Ms Reynolds said.

Of those firms originally warned, 23 chose to delist themselves for a variety of reasons, while four disputed the evidence that they had failed to meet the new requirements and successfully appealed, the PRI said, without naming them.

The PRI said it now plans to toughen membership requirements further and will launch a consultation at a meeting on Oct 21.

Proposed changes include requiring firms' responsible investment policies to cover 90 per cent of assets and making that policy public. Engagement and voting would also be made mandatory for those managing equities.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

JPMorgan says usual hedges aren't working as they once did

Crypto broker sees users drawn to bots to beat volatile trading

Chinese investors flock to newly-launched funds targeting Ant IPO

PayNow banks raise default limit to S$5,000 for ad-hoc transactions

Westpac revises RBA rate call; now expects cut in November

China's Ping An boosts stake in HSBC after historic plunge

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 28, 2020 03:54 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia ruling party's pick for Sabah minister could fray ties

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's ruling coalition named their candidate for chief minister in the key state of Sabah on...

Sep 28, 2020 03:49 PM
Transport

Air France leads tax pushback in climate versus recovery fight

[PARIS] Air France-KLM is battling new green taxes on top of the coronavirus crisis - in a test of growing policy...

Sep 28, 2020 03:41 PM
Transport

Japan Airlines embraces gender neutral greetings

[TOKYO] Japan Airlines is ditching the phrase "ladies and gentlemen" and instead embracing gender neutral terms...

Sep 28, 2020 03:39 PM
Government & Economy

15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with two in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 15 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,715.

Sep 28, 2020 03:36 PM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan says usual hedges aren't working as they once did

[NEW YORK] Safe-haven assets seen as traditional hedges aren't panning out as they once did, according to JPMorgan...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase for same unit

Hot stock: Medical-device maker Vicplas falls 30% after board trims dividend

Gold inches higher on subdued US dollar; Trump-Biden debate in focus

Stocks to watch: Olam, DBS, Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust, iFast

Shoebox apartment market down on recession shakeout

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.