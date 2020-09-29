You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Five members ousted from UN-backed responsible investment list

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

FIVE investors have been removed from the United Nations-backed Principles for Responsible Investment, in the first such move by the group for those failing to meet its minimum requirements.

The PRI has amassed more than 3,000 signatories managing in excess of US$100 trillion in assets since it was launched in 2006 and membership is increasingly seen as crucial for asset managers pitching for mandates from pension schemes.

But the PRI, whose members were told in 2018 they had two years to reach a new set of minimum requirements, said on Monday four asset managers and one asset owner would be delisted.

BPE, the private banking arm of France's La Banque Postale, is the largest, with assets the PRI put at around US$5 billion.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Bank stocks bounce off record low, helping Europe recover some lost ground

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Stichting Gemeenschappelijk Beleggingsfonds FNV (GFB) which is part of the biggest Dutch labour union, Indonesia's Corfina Capital, US-based Primary Wave IP Investment Management and French-based Delta Alternative Management, which reported assets of between US$40 million and US$310 million, were also removed, the PRI said.

A spokeswoman for GFB was "very disappointed" by the PRI's decision.

The GFB holds a small part of the overall capital of the FNV union and the costs of meeting the new requirements exceeded the benefits, the spokeswoman said, adding that the majority of FNV's capital is managed separately and will still be listed.

A spokesman for Delta Alternative Management declined to comment. The three other firms did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

The delistings follow criticism in recent years that the PRI was not doing enough to ensure members lived up to the principles, including to embed environmental, social and governance-related issues in their investment decision-making.

"We had signatories who just weren't doing enough, and were very much there for the marketing," PRI chief executive Fiona Reynolds told Reuters. "They were sort of riding on the brand and riding on what other signatories were doing."

This first round of exclusions may not satisfy all its critics given that it affects mainly small firms, while some much larger signatories are being challenged for perceived inaction when engaging with companies on climate change.

The new standards require members to have a responsible investment policy covering at least half of all managed assets, staff responsible for implementing it and senior-level oversight.

The PRI did not say which standard the delisted firms failed.

At the start of the process, 165 PRI members were warned they did not meet the new criteria, although most improved over the course of the two years.

"I think this was a bit of a wake-up call to some people... "I can't just sit here now; they're actually upping the game and they're taking this more seriously and I'd better get my act together'," Ms Reynolds said.

Of those firms originally warned, 23 chose to delist themselves for a variety of reasons, while four disputed the evidence that they had failed to meet the new requirements and successfully appealed, the PRI said, without naming them.

The PRI said it now plans to toughen membership requirements further and will launch a consultation at a meeting on Oct 21.

Proposed changes include requiring firms' responsible investment policies to cover 90 per cent of assets and making that policy public. Engagement and voting would also be made mandatory for those managing equities. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

Singapore set to fine-tune debt moratorium schemes

Chinese investors flock to newly launched funds targeting Ant IPO

IPO of BTS' managing label subscribed over 1,000 times

Olam obtains S$200m Sora-pegged club loan from DBS, ICBC Singapore

HSBC posts biggest intraday jump since 2009 after sell-off

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 05:52 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil up 1% on economic hope; virus fears check price gains

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose 1 per cent on Monday as global equities rallied on hopes for another US stimulus package...

Sep 29, 2020 05:49 AM
Stocks

Europe: Bank stocks bounce off record low, helping Europe recover some lost ground

[BENGALURU] European stocks bounced back sharply on Monday as investors snapped up beaten-down shares in the banking...

Sep 29, 2020 12:29 AM
Technology

NTT to take mobile unit Docomo private for US$38b, Nikkei reports

[TOKYO] Nippon Telegraph & Telephone plans to turn its wireless carrier unit NTT Docomo into a wholly owned...

Sep 29, 2020 12:20 AM
Banking & Finance

US pension funds sue Allianz after US$4b in coronavirus losses

[FRANKFURT] Pension funds for truckers, teachers and subway workers have lodged lawsuits in the United States...

Sep 29, 2020 12:14 AM
Banking & Finance

Credit Agricole to build its own Saudi Bank after stake sale

[PARIS] Credit Agricole plans to build its own corporate and investment bank in Saudi Arabia after selling the final...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

One-year-old among six imported Covid-19 cases from India, France and the Philippines

URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase for same unit

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Shoebox apartment market down on recession shakeout

Singapore to calibrate debt moratoriums soon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.