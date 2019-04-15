You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Former Citigroup Asia CEO Francisco Aristeguieta heads to State Street

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 8:21 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

BP_Francisco Aristeguieta_150419_36.jpg
Financial services provider State Street Corporation has appointed Francisco Aristeguieta as chief executive officer for its international business. He was most recently CEO of Citigroup’s Asia business.
PHOTO: THE BUSINESS TIMES

FINANCIAL services provider State Street Corporation has appointed Francisco Aristeguieta as chief executive officer for its international business. He was most recently CEO of Citigroup’s Asia business.

Mr Aristeguieta, 53, will join the company in July, reporting to Ron O’Hanley, State Street president and CEO, State Street said on Monday. He will initially be based in Hong Kong, responsible for the company’s business activities outside the US, from which the company says it currently derives more than 40 per cent of its revenue.

Covering the Europe, Middle East, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific regions, Mr Aristeguieta will be in charge of driving strategy, stewarding client engagement, developing talent, pursuing growth opportunities and increasing market share as well as deepening relationships with local government officials and regulators.

He will also partner with State Street’s global business leaders to deliver solutions, expertise and insights to clients globally. In addition, he will become a member of the company’s management committee, its senior-most strategy and policy making group.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

During his time at Citigroup, Mr Aristeguieta, oversaw 60,000 people and a third of the company’s earnings. Before that, he was head of Citigroup’s business in Latin America, and prior to that led its transaction services group in Latin America covering securities servicing, trade and cash management. He was also vice chairman for Banco de Chile.

Mr O’Hanley said this leadership appointment supports the company’s goal to make State Street a more nimble and effective organisation for clients.

"His deep experience and proven leadership qualities will advance our strategy and growth objectives on behalf of our clients and shareholders, and augment our already strong local management teams outside of the US," he added.

"I believe there are tremendous opportunities ahead given State Street’s scale and global footprint, and the innovation and talent it is bringing to the industry. I look forward to building on these advantages and further expanding the company’s international reach, top-line growth and contribution to results,” Mr Aristeguieta said.

Outside of the US, State Street said it currently provides solutions for clients in 28 countries and more than 100 markets with about 25,000 employees. It added that client demand for global support is being driven by the rapid development of retirement schemes, the growth of collective investment vehicles, and favourable demographic trends.

Banking & Finance

Citigroup sees US treasury yields falling toward 2.3%

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Asean's top venture lender InnoVen increases its tempo

How Grab can outwit the incumbents

Mobike's backpedal, and a lesson on ambition

China will maintain prudent monetary policy: PBOC official

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

BT_20190415_LTDONKI15_3753523.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Most Read

1 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
2 Singapore 5th out of 6 Asean countries in growth of mobile payments use: PwC survey
3 At a glance: Taxes in Thailand
4 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
5 Ode to my alma mater
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

BT_20190415_GCWHITECOAT15CGI7_3753704.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Consumer

WhiteCoat clinches AIA group healthcare deal

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

Apr 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Small firms in Vietnam and Indonesia most optimistic about 2019: survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening