Former OCBC head of consumer finance Dennis Tan appointed Prudential Singapore CEO

BANKING veteran Dennis Tan has been appointed CEO of Prudential Singapore, the insurer told The Business Times.

The current Prudential Singapore CEO, Wilfred Blackburn, is taking on the role as regional CEO, Insurance Growth Markets, and will be based in Hong Kong.

Mr Tan, 51, was last the head of OCBC's consumer financial services Singapore. He joined OCBC about 10 years ago as head of branch and group premier banking. He was then appointed the bank's consumer financial services Singapore in November 2012 and made executive vice-president in April 2013. He resigned from OCBC late last year.

He had joined OCBC from Citibank Singapore, where he worked 16 years. His last held position at Citibank Singapore was managing director, sales and distribution head of its global consumer banking division.

Mr Tan will take over as Prudential Singapore CEO once the regulatory approvals have been obtained, Prudential said.