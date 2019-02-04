You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Former SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek to join UBS global wealth management

Mon, Feb 04, 2019 - 11:51 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Desmond Kuek - CV photo 2019.jpg
Former SMRT CEO Desmond Quek will take on the role of divisional vice chairman for global wealth management at UBS from Feb 18, 2019.
UBS

Private Bank UBS has appointed former SMRT Corp chief executive Desmond Kuek as divisional vice chairman for global wealth management, effective Feb 18, 2018.

Mr Kuek will be based in Singapore, reporting to Joe Stadler, head of ultra high net worth, and Edmund Koh, president of UBS APAC.

Mr Kuek was previously president and group CEO of SMRT, stepping down from that role in April 2018.

Before SMRT, he was Permanent Secretary at Singapore's Ministry of Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) and also Chief of Army and Chief of Defence Force at the Singapore Armed Forces. He also served on the boards of Singapore Technologies Engineering and its subsidiaries, Defence Science and Technology Agency; and on the boards of the Housing and Development Board, Jurong Town Corp, International Enterprise Singapore and the Civil Service College.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a statement, UBS said Mr Kuek’s experience as an executive, government official and board member will be of great value in strengthening its relationships with existing clients, forging new ones and growing the business across Asia Pacific.

"Desmond is a great intellect and strategic thinker. He is tenacious; always calm under pressure and not afraid to take on the toughest challenges with commitment and perseverance. His rich and diverse range of experiences driving complex businesses through innovation and transformation will serve UBS well into its next chapter. I am very happy to welcome him as a colleague,” Mr Koh said.

Banking & Finance

D-Day for Australian banks as bombshell inquiry report set for release

Japan insurers to target China M&A in new phase after US$50b overseas push

Australia corporate watchdog orders CBA unit to stop taking fees

Ushering in abundance and fortune

Upheaval looms for Australian banks

Focus on getting back to banking basics at Paris Fintech Forum

Editor's Choice

BT_20190204_UWMBS4_3686527.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

BT_20190204_NRURA2_3686827.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Garage

honestbee gets nod to pilot new industrial space concept

BP_Rolex_040219_3.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

Luxury watch players subdued under cloud of uncertainty

Most Read

1 Military officer appointed A*Star's first CEO
2 Life after en bloc
3 World's biggest pension fund reports record US$136b loss amid market turmoil
4 Brookvale Park's owners to get en bloc hongbao as sale is approved
5 Hyflux asks creditors to file proofs of claim by Feb 15
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190204_UWMBS4_3686527.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

BT_20190204_NRURA2_3686827.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Garage

honestbee gets nod to pilot new industrial space concept

Feb 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: No Signboard, Procurri, Ezion, Green Build, Pine Capital

BP_Rolex_040219_3.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

Luxury watch players subdued under cloud of uncertainty

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening