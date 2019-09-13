Franklin Templeton appoints Dora Seow as Singapore country head

Dora Seow joined Franklin Templeton in 2001 and has held various leadership positions throughout the years.

AMERICAN asset management firm Franklin Templeton has appointed Dora Seow its country head for Singapore, effective Oct 1.

Ms Seow will take over from Adam Quaife, regional head for South-east Asia, who will be relocating to Australia in December.

She will assume the new position of country head for Singapore while continuing her oversight of the firm's business in Thailand, Philippines and Brunei.

Ms Seow joined Franklin Templeton in 2001 and has held various leadership positions throughout the years, including a tenure as head of the portfolio administration group in Asia and head of the institutional distribution channel for South-east Asia. In the latter position, she established and developed the region's institutional business.

Avi Satwalekar remains as the country head for Malaysia and chairman of Franklin Templeton's joint venture in Vietnam, Vietcombank Fund Management.

Both Ms Seow and Mr Satwalekar will report to Mark Browning, managing director for Asia-Pacific.

"Dora and Avi are both seasoned leaders with extensive client relationships and experience across different departments and functions within the firm. We are excited to have them guide our efforts to deepen our presence and reach across South-east Asia," said Mr Browning.

"We continue to see immense, untapped opportunities across South-east Asia as a key engine within global emerging markets and believe these changes will position us well for the future," he added.