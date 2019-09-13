You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Franklin Templeton appoints Dora Seow as Singapore country head

Fri, Sep 13, 2019 - 9:23 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

Seow_Dora.jpg
Dora Seow joined Franklin Templeton in 2001 and has held various leadership positions throughout the years.
PHOTO: FRANKLIN TEMPLETON

AMERICAN asset management firm Franklin Templeton has appointed Dora Seow its country head for Singapore, effective Oct 1.

Ms Seow will take over from Adam Quaife, regional head for South-east Asia, who will be relocating to Australia in December.

She will assume the new position of country head for Singapore while continuing her oversight of the firm's business in Thailand, Philippines and Brunei.

Ms Seow joined Franklin Templeton in 2001 and has held various leadership positions throughout the years, including a tenure as head of the portfolio administration group in Asia and head of the institutional distribution channel for South-east Asia. In the latter position, she established and developed the region's institutional business.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Avi Satwalekar remains as the country head for Malaysia and chairman of Franklin Templeton's joint venture in Vietnam, Vietcombank Fund Management.

Both Ms Seow and Mr Satwalekar will report to Mark Browning, managing director for Asia-Pacific.

"Dora and Avi are both seasoned leaders with extensive client relationships and experience across different departments and functions within the firm. We are excited to have them guide our efforts to deepen our presence and reach across South-east Asia," said Mr Browning.

"We continue to see immense, untapped opportunities across South-east Asia as a key engine within global emerging markets and believe these changes will position us well for the future," he added.

Banking & Finance

London Stock Exchange rejects Hong Kong's US$39b takeover offer

EU regulators to set high bar to authorise Facebook's Libra

Pulled Hong Kong IPOs rise from the ashes

Hong Kong unrest rocks insurers' sales as China buyers balk

France calls for EU rules on virtual currencies

Hong Kong exchange’s China ties may backfire in LSE quest

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_130919_2.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

BP_honestbee_130919_3.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

honestbee chairman Brian Koo looms large in startup's revamp bid

BP_banks_130919_4.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Overseas exposure to be key driver of bad loans for Singapore banks

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

colin-p-13.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Government & Economy

China to exempt pork, soybeans from additional tariffs on US goods

Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Vertex.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Temasek's Vertex adds new US$290m fund to back growth-stage tech firms

BP_Circles_130919_44.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Circles.Life extends reach to Australia through tie-up with Singtel's Optus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly