Fraud, rules and thin margins putting global banks off commodity financing

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S reputation as a trusted commodity trade financing hub has taken a hit of late, with the industry rocked by the recent spate of high-profile fraud scandals the likes of Hin Leong and Zenrock, said industry watchers.
Revelations of fraud were likely the last...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes