You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Fugitive jewellers rob Indian business of trade-pricing edge

Central bank's ban on Letters of Undertaking hit smaller enterprises by eroding their margins and competitiveness
Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180907_ATJEWEL7_3554650.jpg
India's gems and jewellery exports in the April-July period have fallen by 1.5 per cent from a year ago to US$13.7 billion.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New Delhi

BANKS were not the only victims of fugitive jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, who allegedly orchestrated a US$2 billion fraud. India's trade may be an unsuspecting casualty.

As the fraud unravelled, the central bank stepped in and banned short-term financing in foreign currency called Letters of Undertaking (LOUs) to limit the damage to the financial system.

The result was the cost of funds for exporters and importers rose as the industry was forced to seek new credit tools, said Ajay Sahai, director general of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations in New Delhi.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The worst hit are the smaller enterprises as the ban is eroding their margins and competitiveness.

Trade credit is tough to secure after jeweller Modi used fake letters to obtain loans in banks abroad. That threatens to choke shipments of gems and jewellery - the nation's third-biggest export - and widen the trade deficit, which is already the biggest in five years mainly on account of higher oil import bill.

Total gems and jewellery exports in the April-July period fell by 1.5 per cent from a year ago to US$13.7 billion, while imports of precious stones - a key input for exports - dropped by 19.5 per cent to US$9.84 billion during that time.

"The banning of LOUs was a serious blow," said Amitendu Palit, a senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore. "It is not just jewellery exporters that have been affected, but others also. An alternative must be found, such as allowing LOUs with safeguards."

That view was echoed by a parliamentary panel, which in a report last month sought restoration of the trade finance tool at the earliest. The Reserve Bank of India "got unnerved" by the fraud at Punjab National Bank and the ban was a "knee-jerk reaction", it said, while flagging risks for cost competitiveness of trade and the cascading effect on jobs.

The panel was referring to the US$2 billion bank fraud uncovered in February at India's state-owned Punjab National Bank, which accused Modi and Choksi of defrauding it.

The duo have fled the country and are wanted by Indian courts under a new law on fugitive economic offenders that allows authorities to confiscate their assets.

"In case the ban stays, the liquidity pressures on small and medium-sized importers could intensify going forward while also pushing up the effective cost of funds for these players," said Arindam Som, an analyst with India Ratings & Research Pvt.

Though traders still have access to other forms of trade finance such as bank guarantees and letters of credit, the ban on the interim guarantees increases their borrowing costs by about 200 basis points and comes at a huge cost for small traders.

"We all are paying the price for what Nirav Modi did," said Pradeep Goyal, who runs a metal trading company Agsons Agencies.

"We have spent many sleepless nights over this. My cost has gone up, my cycle has reduced and I'm feeling the crunch." BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
3 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
4 Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps
5 Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Facebook data centre
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia

Facebook data centre
Sep 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC chief sees buying opportunity amid emerging market rout

BP_CBD_060918_55.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Tech jobs with soft skills fastest-growing in Singapore: Linkedin

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening