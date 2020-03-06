You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

FWD promotes Khor Kee Eng to Singapore CEO

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 10:47 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

FWD Group, the insurance arm of Hong Kong's investment conglomerate Pacific Century Group, has appointed Khor Kee Eng as the chief executive officer (CEO) of FWD Singapore.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval, the company said in a press statement on Friday. 

Mr Kee joined as chief financial officer of FWD Singapore in March 2019 from Malaysia's Tune Protect Group, where he was group chief actuary. 

Moving forward, he will helm the development of FWD Singapore to strengthen the group's position as a "leading digital insurer in the country", the company added.

Mr Kee will report to the board of directors for FWD Singapore. 

SEE ALSO

FWD to pull out of employee benefits business in Singapore

He succeeds Abhishek Bhatia, who will take on a new group role as FWD's chief officer of new business models.

In his new position, Mr Bhatia will focus on growing the digital direct-to-consumer business across the firm, as well as enhancing the structuring and execution of FWD's digital partnerships and investments.

Last December, a company spokesman told The Business Times that FWD will wind down its employee benefits business in Singapore by December 2020.

This means that FWD Singapore will no longer pitch for new contracts for that business and will also not renew existing contracts once they expire, the spokesman added.

Banking & Finance

MUFG-Grab deal shows Japanese banks' growing interest in S-E Asia: Fitch

Federal Reserve's Kashkari says he supported rate cut as 'insurance' in face of uncertainty

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon undergoes emergency heart surgery

India's central bank moves to rescue major lender

Bank of England has 'ammunition' to tackle economic effects of coronavirus: Governor

Bankers try to keep IPO party going amid coronavirus market jitters

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 6, 2020 10:44 AM
Garage

MUFG-Grab deal shows Japanese banks' growing interest in S-E Asia: Fitch

FITCH Ratings on Thursday said Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's (MUFG)...

Mar 6, 2020 10:29 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore sets up multi-agency task force to improve public hygiene in fight against Covid-19

SINGAPORE authorities are stepping up public hygiene standards in its latest salvo against the coronavirus outbreak...

Mar 6, 2020 10:08 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks begin Friday's session sharply down

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened with sharp losses on Friday morning following another sell-off on Wall Street as...

Mar 6, 2020 10:04 AM
Government & Economy

China reports 30 virus deaths, rise in new infections and imported cases

[BEIJING] China reported 30 more deaths from the new coronavirus outbreak on Friday, with fresh infections rising...

Mar 6, 2020 10:02 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea confirms 196 new coronavirus cases, total 6,284; deaths up by 7 to 42

[TOKYO] South Korea confirmed a total of 6,284 coronavirus cases on Friday, up by 196 cases from late Thursday.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.