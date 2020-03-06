FWD promotes Khor Kee Eng to Singapore CEO

FWD Group, the insurance arm of Hong Kong's investment conglomerate Pacific Century Group, has appointed Khor Kee Eng as the chief executive officer (CEO) of FWD Singapore.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval, the company said in a press statement on Friday.

Mr Kee joined as chief financial officer of FWD Singapore in March 2019 from Malaysia's Tune Protect Group, where he was group chief actuary.

Moving forward, he will helm the development of FWD Singapore to strengthen the group's position as a "leading digital insurer in the country", the company added.

Mr Kee will report to the board of directors for FWD Singapore.

He succeeds Abhishek Bhatia, who will take on a new group role as FWD's chief officer of new business models.

In his new position, Mr Bhatia will focus on growing the digital direct-to-consumer business across the firm, as well as enhancing the structuring and execution of FWD's digital partnerships and investments.

Last December, a company spokesman told The Business Times that FWD will wind down its employee benefits business in Singapore by December 2020.

This means that FWD Singapore will no longer pitch for new contracts for that business and will also not renew existing contracts once they expire, the spokesman added.