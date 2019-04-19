You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

German market regulator lifts short sale ban on Wirecard

Fri, Apr 19, 2019 - 6:58 AM

lwx_bafin_190419_15.jpg
Germany's markets regulator Bafin on Friday said its two-month ban on short-selling shares of payments company Wirecard had expired.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] Germany's markets regulator Bafin on Friday said its two-month ban on short-selling shares of payments company Wirecard had expired.

In February, Bafin initiated the ban due to volatility in Wirecard's stock following reports in the Financial Times (FT) that became the subject of an investigation by German authorities.

Wirecard has denied wrongdoing and the FT has stood by its reporting.

The short-selling ban "has now expired", Bafin said in a statement, without elaborating further. Short-selling is when an investor borrows shares to sell in the hope of being able to buy them back later at a lower price.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earlier this week, Bafin filed a complaint with the Munich Prosecutor's Office alleging market manipulation in the shares of Wirecard.

A series of reports run by the FT, citing a whistleblower's claims of fraud and creative accounting at its Singapore office, have wiped billions off Wirecard's market value and triggered a police investigation in the Asian state.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Blackstone will ditch partnership structure to draw more investors

Big businesses bank on crypto tech startups but avoid digital coins

NAB flags extra A$749m provision for customer refunds

JPMorgan shuffles CFO and card services executives

Bankers tap direct lenders on tough deals

Indonesian markets cheer as Jokowi on track for re-election

Editor's Choice

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGKEPPEL19_3758831.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp posts lower net profit of S$202.9 million

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
3 CWT parent defaults on loan
4 Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth
5 Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

Must Read

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGPENNYNEWC029_3758905.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

A recap of trial so far; court case to resume on April 22

BT_20190419_STHENG19_3758521.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng to Singapore firms: Be innovative, tech-savvy but leave no one behind

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening