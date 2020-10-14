You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

German yields fall to lowest since May, Italy's at new record low

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 4:08 PM

[AMSTERDAM] Germany's 10-year bond yield fell to its lowest since May on Wednesday and its Italian equivalent hit a new record low, as investors awaited key speakers from the European Central Bank and bond sales from Germany and Portugal.

Expectations of further European Central Bank stimulus to support Europe's coronavirus-hit economy have supported bond markets in recent weeks.

That has particularly benefited debt from lower-rated, Southern European countries, which offer a yield pick-up on the likes of Germany and would benefit the most from additional central bank stimulus.

Safe-haven German 10-year bond yields fell to their lowest since mid-May in early trade at -0.571 per cent, last down 2 basis point on the day.

Italian 10-year bond yields dropped a similar amount, falling to a new record low at 0.652 per cent. A number of ECB policy members are due to speak, with focus on the bank's president Christine Lagarde and chief economist Philip Lane.

SEE ALSO

Keppel T&T exits Thai associate for 827.6m baht; Keppel's associate Floatel forbearance pact extended

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

An auction of eight and 17-year bonds by Portugal is expected to highlight the demand for Southern European bonds, with analysts expecting the bonds to price with record low yields.

Portugal's 10-year yields are currently trading at their lowest since October 2019.

But analysts are mindful of the potential risks to optimism around the so-called periphery as uncertainty remains around the ratification of the European Union's 750 billion euro (S$1.19 trillion) recovery fund by member states.

"The market seems poised to look through adverse EU headlines, which may pick up ahead of tomorrow's summit," Commerzbank's head of rates and credit research Christoph Rieger told clients.

"The haggling and implementation risks look set to prevail for a while." Elsewhere, Germany is also due to re-open a 30-year bond.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

China's US$1 trillion wealth fund to step up soured asset sales

Australia's watchdog says banks' impaired assets likely understated

Nomura Asia M&A co-head leaves in leadership rejig: sources

Negative rates 'not a game of bluff': RBNZ official

JPMorgan, Citi wary of economic grind, but ease from gloomiest outlook

Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 14, 2020 04:05 PM
Companies & Markets

China's US$1 trillion wealth fund to step up soured asset sales

[NEW YORK] China's US$1 trillion sovereign wealth fund is moving to tackle a growing pile of troubled investments...

Oct 14, 2020 03:57 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares drop as vaccine trials halt, stimulus hopes fade

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed lower on Wednesday, with heavy selling in financial and energy stocks, as halted...

Oct 14, 2020 03:52 PM
Government & Economy

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,889...

Oct 14, 2020 03:51 PM
Consumer

Tata drops ad featuring Hindu-Muslim family after fury in India

[NEW DELHI] A subsidiary of India's Tata Group pulled a jewellery advertisement of a Hindu-Muslim family celebrating...

Oct 14, 2020 03:47 PM
Transport

Virgin Australia union suspends talks, seeking clarity over CEO's future

[SYDNEY] A major employee union said on Wednesday it had suspended bargaining talks with Virgin Australia Holdings,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

The Pines members sue Peter Kwee; hearing dates in Nov and Dec

Hot stock: Medtecs gains 7.4% on active trading after earnings boom

Hong Kong: Stocks reopen with gains

Stocks to watch: Medtecs, SPH, Frasers Property, Wilmar, Top Glove, iFast

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for