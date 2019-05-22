You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Germany orders new anti-money-laundering steps at online bank N26

Wed, May 22, 2019 - 11:57 PM

[FRANKFURT] German financial markets watchdog Bafin said Wednesday it had ordered online bank N26 to tackle gaps in its measures against financial crime, including in its systems for verifying clients' identities.

Bafin told AFP last October it was concerned by a report from business weekly Wirtschaftswoche, which said it successfully opened accounts using forged IDs.

"On May 20, Bafin ordered N26 to take appropriate internal security measures to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing," the authority said in a statement.

N26 must re-confirm the identities of "a given number of existing customers", as well as improve its data processing and formalise internal processes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"What's more, N26 bank must ensure an appropriate provision of staff, technology and organisation to uphold its obligations regarding money laundering," Bafin said.

The authority did not reveal the deadline it has set the financial firm to comply with the order.

With its "no bullshit" adverts plastered around Berlin and standout transparent debit cards, N26 claims it has gathered more than one million customers around Europe

The bank said it became Germany's first financial technology or fintech "unicorn" - a tech firm valued at over $1 billion - when it raised a new funding round in January to expand into the US.

Its rapid growth has rested in part on fast-track identity procedures, with clients asked simply to scan or photograph a document before verifying it in a video interview with an employee.

N26 said in a statement Wednesday it had taken the order "very seriously" and would "where necessary carry out a repeated identity verification of customers".

"We have already agreed the necessary measures and deadlines for implementation with Bafin in advance," the added said, saying it was "sure" of making the improvements in time.

N26 also said it would finish working through a backlog of suspicious transactions flagged by automated systems by the end of the month and was "continually" hiring new staff.

AFP

Banking & Finance

MAS, ABS set up steering group for better conduct among banks in S'pore

Temasek-linked PE vehicle Astrea V to issue US$600m bonds

LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019

China cracks down on high-interest rate deposit schemes: sources

Australian dollar shackled as market locks in two rate cuts

Australian PM meets with central bank chief as stimulus calls grow

Editor's Choice

BT_20190522_GDP22A_3787999.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth downgraded as trade war threatens economy, business

BT_20190522_WESTPAC_3788072.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers

lwx_Huawei_220519_3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Stocks

Tech stocks take a beating amid Washington's ban against Huawei

Most Read

1 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
2 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
3 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
4 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
5 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead

Must Read

1.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019

doc75gibyyzxqsd26636co_doc6v0djumu27t19x0596h9.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

PDPC issues guides, seeks public feedback to boost Singapore firms' data accountability, data innovation

May 22, 2019
Real Estate

Share of Asia-Pacific real estate AUM up in 2018; CapitaLand top in region with US$55.9b in AUM: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening