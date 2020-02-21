Gigacover extends free Covid-19 coverage to insured freelancers, Gojek drivers

INSURANCE provider Gigacover on Friday said it is extending its Covid-19 coverage further, at no additional cost, to freelancers on its income protection insurance plans, a key group of which includes Gojek drivers.

The Gigacover income protection insurance policies will now provide cover to insured freelancers for Covid-19 related stay-home notice (SHN) and leave of absence (LOA).

Those eligible will get a one-time payout of S$400, if they are diagnosed with Covid-19 between Feb 21 and March 31, 2020. This is in addition to previously announced coverage for quarantined orders related to the virus.

With the extension, eligible insured freelancers can claim for SHN/LOA if they had travelled to mainland China on or before Jan 31, 2020; and they were placed on SHN or placed themselves on LOA, upon their return to Singapore on or after that same date.

The additional coverage is extended on a "goodwill basis" by Gigacover and the insurer of the product, Etiqa Insurance, Gigacover said in a press statement.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Under the partnership between Gigacover and Gojek, Gojek drivers will now be able to claim a payout of up to S$6,500 if they are placed on hospitalisation leave due to Covid-19; up to S$1,000 if they are placed on quarantine order; up to S$560 if they are under SHN/eligible LOA; and up to S$400 if they are infected.

These are on top of other benefits previously announced by Gojek, which include vehicle rental waiver and financial support for drivers affected during this period.