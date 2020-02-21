You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Gigacover extends free Covid-19 coverage to insured freelancers, Gojek drivers

Fri, Feb 21, 2020 - 3:07 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

INSURANCE provider Gigacover on Friday said it is extending its Covid-19 coverage further, at no additional cost, to freelancers on its income protection insurance plans, a key group of which includes Gojek drivers. 

The Gigacover income protection insurance policies will now provide cover to insured freelancers for Covid-19 related stay-home notice (SHN) and leave of absence (LOA). 

Those eligible will get a one-time payout of S$400, if they are diagnosed with Covid-19 between Feb 21 and March 31, 2020. This is in addition to previously announced coverage for quarantined orders related to the virus. 

With the extension, eligible insured freelancers can claim for SHN/LOA if they had travelled to mainland China on or before Jan 31, 2020; and they were placed on SHN or placed themselves on LOA, upon their return to Singapore on or after that same date. 

The additional coverage is extended on a "goodwill basis" by Gigacover and the insurer of the product, Etiqa Insurance, Gigacover said in a press statement. 

SEE ALSO

HSBC offers cash management advice for Singapore firms amid outbreak

Under the partnership between Gigacover and Gojek, Gojek drivers will now be able to claim a payout of up to S$6,500 if they are placed on hospitalisation leave due to Covid-19; up to S$1,000 if they are placed on quarantine order; up to S$560 if they are under SHN/eligible LOA; and up to S$400 if they are infected.

These are on top of other benefits previously announced by Gojek, which include vehicle rental waiver and financial support for drivers affected during this period.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 21, 2020 03:00 PM
Government & Economy

Industry 4.0 tradeshow in Singapore renewed for further 5 years

INDUSTRY 4.0 trade show Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific will be held for another five years in Singapore,...

Feb 21, 2020 02:34 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower as traders eye virus impact

[Tokyo] Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday as investors took to the sidelines ahead of a long weekend while assessing...

Feb 21, 2020 02:17 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end lower on worries over fast-spreading coronavirus

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended lower on Friday as a rise in new coronavirus cases led investors to focus on the...

Feb 21, 2020 02:03 PM
Government & Economy

Japan to limit foreign ownership in 12 sectors: sources

[TOKYO] Japan is finalising a plan that will tighten scrutiny of foreign investment in 12 key sectors, four...

Feb 21, 2020 02:03 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC offers cash management advice for Singapore firms amid outbreak

HSBC Singapore will provide cash management advice and speed up the handling of urgent payments for Singapore...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly